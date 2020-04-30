Adam Driver to Star in Jeff Nichols’ ‘Yankee Comandante’ – Variety

Adam Driver will star in an adaptation of “Yankee Comandante,” Variety has discovered.

“Mud” director Jeff Nichols is writing and helming the pic, marking a reunion for the pair, who labored collectively on 2016’s “Midnight Particular.” Whereas manufacturing begin dates are up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered the business, sources say capturing is anticipated to start in 2021.

Crucial Leisure and 30West are in discussions with choose studios concerning the challenge, with the bundle shopped to distributors earlier this week.

The movie is predicated on David Grann’s New Yorker article about two individuals who rose to the rank of comandante in the course of the Cuban Revolution. One was Che Guevara. The opposite was a person from Ohio.

Driver most not too long ago starred in Netflix’s “Marriage Story” and Amazon’s “The Report,” together with his function in the previous incomes him a number of awards nominations, together with an Oscar nod. He additionally reprised his portrayal of Kylo Ren in the ultimate installment in the Skywalker saga, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Prior to industrywide manufacturing shutdowns attributable to the coronavirus disaster, Driver was capturing Ridley Scott’s newest interval drama, “The Final Duel,” reverse Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer.

Finest identified for his authentic dramas like “Midnight Particular,” “Take Shelter” and “Mud,” Nichols most not too long ago helmed the critically acclaimed “Loving.” The movie earned rave opinions and an Oscar nomination for Ruth Negga.

