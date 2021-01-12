Adam Lambert to Perform Special Birthday Concert on Jan. 29

Throughout what can be Grammy Week in a special world, Adam Lambert is about to carry out a particular present on his birthday, to be livestreamed globally on January 29 from the Roxy Theatre on Los Angeles’ Sundown Strip. “Adam Lambert Reside” is introduced by NoCap and can see the artist carry out songs from his newest album “Velvet” and extra.

Two reside performances will happen and be livestreamed worldwide at 12pm PT and later at 7pm PT to enable for world viewing. Tickets are on sale now (priced at $18.50) and can be found to buy at https://nocap.present/adamlambert.

“I’m so excited to be placing on a present for my followers worldwide,” Lambert mentioned. “Reside efficiency has at all times and can at all times be on the coronary heart of what I do, so I’m so comfortable we’ve discovered a means for it to persist safely instead of my cancelled Las Vegas residency and European tour. The present shall be an actual celebration, with new songs from Velvet plus loads of our older favourites, and a few brand-new surprises. I look ahead to the get together all of us deserve from wherever on this planet you could be!”

“Velvet,” launched final spring, consists of the songs “Superpower,” “Roses” (that includes Nile Rodgers) and title observe.

Lambert was due to carry out a five-date Las Vegas residency on the Venetian final spring and The Velvet Tour in Europe (together with London’s Wembley Area) within the autumn, however these have been known as off due to Covid-19. Additional world dates with Queen (Queen + Adam Lambert) on The Rhapsody Tour have been postponed till 2021.