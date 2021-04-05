Adam Leber Forms New Management Company With Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X

Veteran artist supervisor Adam Leber has introduced the launch of his new administration and media firm Insurgent (Leber’s identify spelled backwards) in partnership with LiveNation.

Underneath this banner, he’ll proceed to characterize longtime shoppers Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and Labrinth, amongst others, for administration worldwide. He stays primarily based in Los Angeles

Most just lately, Leber has operated as a accomplice of Maverick, which he co-founded in 2014. Prior, he co-founded ReignDeerEntertainment in 2005 and co-managed Britney Spears, Travis Scott, Aerosmith, will.i.am, Avril Lavigne, and Fifth Concord, amongst others.

Leber commented, “This can be a new chapter for me. It’s thrilling to kick off this period and work in the direction of constructing an artist-first and development-centric haven for profession superstars with a deal with the way forward for music and expertise. I’d wish to thank my earlier companions and colleagues for all of their perception and help through the years at Maverick.”

Past his work in music, Leber oversees a multimillion-dollar fund centered on client items and expertise with a portfolio consisting of over 50 corporations. He was an early investor in Uber, Everlane, Airbnb, Acorns, Stance, and Hyperloop. In 2019, he grew to become Music Supervisor for the HBO authentic collection “Euphoria” and garnered a 2020 Emmy Award nomination within the class of Excellent Music Supervision.

He’s on the board of Miley Cyrus’s nonprofit Joyful Hippie Basis and helped manage the March for Our Lives protests towards gun violence all through 2018.