Adam Mersel Brings Immersive Records to Interscope, Signs LILHUDDY

Music supervisor Adam Mersel has introduced his Immersive Records label to Interscope Geffen A&M (IGA). First to be a part of the Immersive/Geffen roster is TikTok star LILHUDDY (aka Chase Hudson). The Los Angeles-based Mersel will proceed to handle actor and singer Ben Platt.

“Adam is a rising govt star with nice style and a remarkably intuitive enterprise acumen,” stated IGA Chairman John Janick in asserting the three way partnership. “His entrepreneurial spirit and his dedication to artist growth make him and his Immersive Records label an ideal match with us at Interscope Geffen A&M.”

Mersel started his profession at Profession Artist Administration, based by the late Jordan Feldstein, the place he labored with Bebe Rexha, Sara Bareilles and Robin Thicke, amongst different artists. He introduced Rexha with him to First Entry Leisure and shepherded the singer and songwriter to multi-platinum success (“Meant to Be,” her 2017 single with Florida Georgia Line, was licensed diamond final 12 months, marking gross sales of greater than 10 million models).

Named one in all Selection’s New Leaders in 2018, Mersel stated of his relationship with Rexha: “We each had one thing to show. Failure was not an choice for both of us.”

For the Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning Platt, Mersel served as govt producer on the Netflix particular “Ben Platt: Stay From Radio Metropolis Music Corridor.”

Steve Berman, vice chairman of IGA, stated of Mersel: “Adam has confirmed himself to be a grasp at working with artists who break boundaries and chart new territory in a rapidly altering panorama. We’re so completely satisfied to have Adam and Immersive as an necessary new member of the IGA household.”

“A few of my earliest experiences working within the music business have been with Interscope and so, in a way, John, Steve different Interscope executives raised me on this enterprise,” stated Mersel. “They’ve proven time and time once more that they’re profitable in establishing profession artists and so that is the right dwelling for Immersive Records. I’m extremely humbled and grateful to the whole staff for his or her help and perception.”

LILHUDDY, coming off a starring function in Machine Gun Kelly’s “Downfalls Excessive,” simply launched the track “twenty first Century Vampire.” Its message is that, “It’s okay to be completely different,” stated the pop-punk and alternative-leaning artist, whose influences embrace Blink-182, My Chemical Romance, Bruno Mars, One Course and 5 Seconds of Summer season. “In a whole lot of methods, I’m a really misunderstood child too. Individuals don’t know the entire story or who I actually am. I’ve at all times needed to be my full self. Music is my method to lastly present them.”

The “twenty first Century Vampire” music video was directed by Joseph Kahn and options the artist frozen in youth as a vampire in a contemporary punk world (watch it under).

On TikTok, LILHUDDY boasts almost 30 million followers and his 4,000-plus movies have generated over 1.5 billion likes.

Pictured from left: John Janick, Adam Mersel and Steve Berman