Adam Rippon to Produce Figure Skating Series in Development at NBC

Champion determine skater Adam Rippon is creating a comedy collection about determine skating at NBC, Selection has discovered.

Rippon and Susan Kittenplan co-created the collection and developed the story, with each serving as govt producers. Billy Finnegan can also be a co-creator and is hooked up to write the script and govt produce. twentieth Tv will produce.

Set in the off-the-wall world of grownup determine skating, the collection is alleged to deal with the outsized ambitions, underwhelming expertise and boundless coronary heart as one lady fights her household, failing knees and each different skater on the ice.

Rippon formally retired from competitors in 2018 after competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics. He constantly ranked as one of many prime skaters in the world throughout his profession, successful gold medals at occasions just like the 4 Continents Championships and the World Junior Championships. He went on to win Season 26 of “Dancing with the Stars” at ABC.

He’s repped by ICM.

Kittenplan is a media govt, editor, and author. As well as, she presently serves as president emeritus of the Skating Membership of New York, serves on the President’s Council of Cornell Ladies and the board for Figure Skating in Harlem, volunteers as a packaging specialist for US Figure Skating and Crew USA.

She is repped by Morris Yorn.

Finnegan presently serves as an govt producer on the Netflix collection “Grace and Frankie.” His different credit embrace “The Actual O’Neals,” “Dangerous Trainer,” and “Don’t Belief the B—- in Condo 23.” He additionally bought the pilot “Richard Pretty” to Fox final season.

He’s repped by Rise Administration and Lichter Grossman.

Broadcast growth has been considerably slower this yr due to the coronavirus pandemic, although another initiatives have been introduced. Amongst these is a collection reboot of “Fried Inexperienced Tomatoes” with Reba McEntire set to star.