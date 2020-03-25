Adam Sandler Says He’s Never ‘Phoned’ One Of His Movies In, Despite Some Backlash

In terms of the filmography of comic Adam Sandler, there’s normally a reasonably clear divide between what kind of challenge every of his movies qualifies as. Some, like Punch Drunk Love and the latest Safdie Brothers hit Uncut Gems, are essential darlings that the world simply occurs to get pleasure from as effectively. In the meantime, with movies just like the Grown Ups sequence, or Netflix tasks just like the uber common Homicide Thriller, there’s extra of a combined angle that has folks claiming he’s merely phoning in his efficiency. A declare that Sandler himself is now refuting with nice veracity.