Adam Sandler to Star in Netflix Movie ‘Hustle’ From LeBron James – Variety

Netflix and Adam Sandler have discovered their subsequent movie.

Sources inform Variety that Sandler will star in “Hustle” from “We the Animals” director Jeremiah Zagar.

Taylor Materne and Will Fetters penned the script. Sandler’s Glad Madison, Roth/Kirschenbaum Movies, and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Leisure are producing the pic.

Sandler performs an American basketball scout who, after being unjustly fired, discovers a proficient participant overseas and decides to convey him to the U.S. to show that they each have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Legendary initially landed the pitch from Materne, Roth/Kirschenbaum and Springhill in 2018. Netflix acquired the rights from Legendary and rapidly pitched it to Sandler as a starring car. Fetters did a polish on the script. Zagar’s current attachment led Sandler to signal on, placing the movie in prime place as his subsequent film. It’s nonetheless unknown when manufacturing will get underway because the coronavirus pandemic continues to rattle the world.

Sandler lately acquired one of the best opinions of his profession for his 2019 darkish comedy “Uncut Gems,” which additionally earned him a Spirit Award. Sandler has been taking his time in discovering his subsequent challenge and weighing a number of choices. Sources say he might shoot one other film earlier than “Hustle,” if the proper alternative presents itself.

This marks Zagar’s largest challenge since directing 2018’s coming-of-age drama “We the Animals,” which put him on a number of studios’ radars.

Sander, Zagar, James and Springhill are repped by WME. Zagar can be repped by Untitled Leisure.