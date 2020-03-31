Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne Co-Founder, Hospitalized With Coronavirus

UPDATED: Adam Schlesinger, a musician and Emmy-winning songwriter extremely regarded for his work as a member of Fountains of Wayne and songwriter for TV’s “Loopy Ex-Girlfriend,” has been hospitalized with coronavirus and is on a ventilator however is just not in a coma, opposite to preliminary studies, his legal professional of 25 years Josh Grier confirmed to Selection early Tuesday morning.

“He’s very sick and is closely sedated, as are all individuals on ventilators, however nobody has used the phrase ‘coma’ to me,” Grier mentioned. Schlesinger has been in an upstate New York hospital for greater than every week and is receiving wonderful medical care, Grier famous, including that docs have been reluctant to make predictions as a result of a lot concerning the illness stays unknown.

His Fountains of Wayne bandmate Chris Collingwood posted a word from Schlesinger’s household stating that “his situation is enhancing and we’re cautiously optimistic.”

An EGOT contender, Schlesinger has been nominated for Oscars, Tonys, Grammys and Emmys and gained the latter two awards. On the 2018 Emmys, he was up for 2 trophies for his “Loopy Ex-Girlfriend” work and picked up one, profitable within the excellent unique music and lyrics class for the track “Antidepressants Are So Not A Large Deal” (shared with the present’s star, Rachel Bloom, and Jack Dolgen). He’s a 10-time Emmy nominee in all, 5 of these for “Loopy Ex-Girlfriend,” for which he served as government music producer. 5 extra being nods for his contributions to the Tony Awards, “Sesame Avenue” and a Stephen Colbert Christmas particular.

His Oscar nomination in 1997 was for co-writing the theme track for the Tom Hanks-directed movie “That Factor You Do!,” one of his first profitable forays outdoors the realm of his personal music-making with Fountains of Wayne. He was additionally nominated for a Golden Globe at the moment.

Fountains of Wayne, the band he co-founded with Chris Collingwood, earned two Grammy nominations in 2003, for finest new artist (a few years after the band’s precise recording debut) and for finest pop efficiency by a gaggle for the highest 20 single “Stacy’s Mother,” a cheeky MTV staple that grew to become the band’s greatest hit. His lone Grammy win, although, got here for finest comedy album for his work on “A Stephen Colbert Christmas.”