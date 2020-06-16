Adam Schlesinger Tribute Album Features Rachel Bloom, Sarah Silverman – Variety

A tribute album to Adam Schlesinger being launched right this moment on Bandcamp consists of cowl songs by two actors who collaborated with the late songwriter on tasks, Rachel Bloom and Sarah Silverman, in addition to contemporaries of Schlesinger’s from the rock world like Kay Hanley, Nada Surf and Tanya Donnelly.

“Saving for a Customized Van,” which takes its identify from the title observe of the important Fountains of Wayne album “Utopia Parkway,” is a 31-track assortment that covers the breadth of Schlesinger’s performing and songwriting profession. In addition to acquainted FoW songs from the late ’90s and 2000s, the gathering additionally consists of songs from his six-season run because the core home author for TV’s “Loopy Ex-Girlfriend,” the movies “Music and Lyrics” and “That Factor You Do!,” and Schlesinger’s different long-standing band, Ivy. Even two of the songs he wrote for “Josie and the Pussycats” determine into the expansive observe checklist.

Schlesinger died April 1 at age 52 of the results of the coronavirus, setting off mourning within the rock ‘n’ roll and tv communities, which have been each left bereft on the passing of one of many nice songwriters of his era. “Saving for a Customized Van” is ready up with proceeds to go to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Aid Fund. (Discover the album right here.)

Bloom sings Schlesinger’s finest recognized music, the Fountains of Wayne hit “Stacy’s Mother,” in an association that slows down the power-pop cost of the 2003 unique and turns it into an unlikely ballad of intergenerational same-sex attraction. (Simply to underscore the added tenderness, she provides a little bit of sudden profanity to the tune’s coda.) The star of “Loopy Ex-Girlfriend” shared in Schlesinger’s Emmy win in 2019 for a music from the collection in addition to a number of earlier nominations.

Jack Dolgen, who additionally shared in that Emmy with Schlesinger and Bloom and was their frequent collaborator on the continuing “Ex-Girlfriend” music rating, turns up with a brand new model of the season 1 music “What’ll It Be.”

Silverman, with whom Schlesinger had been co-writing the songs for the upcoming stage musical comedy “The Bedwetter,” joins singer-songwriter Ben Lee for a duet of “Means Again Into Love,” a music central from the 2007 movie “Music and Lyrics.”

One among his longtime bandmates in Fountains of Wayne, Jody Porter, makes the selection to honor Schlesinger’s different band, Ivy, with a canopy of “4 within the Morning.”

The album options loads of contributions from musicians and bands who got here up with FoW as a part of the alt-rock scene of the mid- and late ’90s. Letters to Cleo’s Hanley (who’d sung a few of his handiwork on the “Josie and the Pussycats” soundtrack) handles “Radiation Vibe,” the seminal radio hit from the group’s debut album. Donelly and Gail Greenwood of the band Stomach re-team for the Ivy music “Undertow.”

The gathering is implicitly a tribute not solely to Schlesinger’s songwriting genius but in addition to that of Fountains of Wayne co-founder Chris Collingwood, who was the author of a number of songs included on the gathering, like “Valley Winter Tune.” (He and Schlesinger have been formally credited on all FoW materials, though, like Lennon and McCartney, they finally nearly all the time wrote aside.) Nevertheless it’s Schlesinger’s pretty singular combination of wit and pathos that connects so lots of his songwriting highlights from FoW and past, like “Hackensack” (right here coated by Ali Koehler), the ballad that has nearly come to interchange “Stacy’s Mother” as his signature music.

“Saving for a Customized Van” is collectively curated and launched by Father/Daughter Information and Wax NIne. The latter is a label run by Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis, who underneath the nom de plume Sa13 sings “A Fantastic Day for a Parade.”

The total observe checklist:

1. Apex Manor – Utopia Parkway

2. Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood – Undertow

3. Jeff Rosenstock – Please Don’t Rock Me Tonight

4. Kay Hanley – Radiation Vibe

5. Ben Lee and Sarah Silverman – Means Again Into Love

6. Keep in mind Sports activities – Simply the Woman

7. Rachel Bloom – Stacy’s Mother

8. Christian Lee Hutson – Purple Dragon Tattoo

9. Unhappy13 – A Fantastic Day For a Parade

10. Jack Dolgen – What’ll It Be

11. Movement Metropolis Soundtrack – A Dip within the Ocean

12. Subject Mouse – Valley Winter Tune

13. Cheekface – That Factor You Do

14. Lucy Stone – I’ve Bought a Aptitude

15. Nada Surf – Sick Day

16. Jody Porter – 4 within the Morning

17. Suzy Shinn and Charlie Model – All Sorts of Time

18. Ted Leo – On a regular basis

19. Potty Mouth – I’ve Bought A Feeling

20. Cocktails – Sink to the Backside

21. Bree McKenna – Our Twisted Destiny

22. Ethan Eubanks – Troubled Occasions

23. Ali Koehler – Hackensack

24. Charly Bliss – Faux to Be Good

25. Julian Velard and Alex Dezen – Michael and Heather on the Baggage Declare

26. HUNNY – Tess Don’t Inform

27. Mikey Erg – Hey Julie

28. Off E-book and the Household Band – Come On

29. Prince Daddy & The Hyena and Simply Pals – Mexican Wine

30. Lisa Prank – Little Purple Mild

31. Joshua Stoddard – Survival Automobile