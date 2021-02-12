Adam Wingard to Direct ‘Face/Off’ Remake

Adam Wingard, director of the upcoming monster showdown “Godzilla vs. Kong,” will helm the remake of the 1997 thriller “Face/Off” for Paramount.

Wingard will write the script with longtime collaborator Simon Barrett. The 2 have beforehand labored on the 2016 discovered footage horror movie “Blair Witch,” the 2014 thriller “The Visitor” and the 2010 horror “A Horrible Means to Die.”

The unique “Face/Off,” an motion thriller, was directed by John Woo and starred John Travolta and Nicolas Cage as an FBI particular agent and a terrorist, respectively. The 2 arch enemies assume one another’s identification by, because the title suggests, switching faces. Travolta’s FBI agent Sean Archer tracks down Castor Troy (Cage), however Troy is severely injured in a aircraft crash. Archer then undergoes surgical procedure to exchange his face with Troy’s so as to go undercover as a legal.

The unique solid additionally included Joan Allen, Alessandro Nivola, Gina Gershon, Dominque Swain, Nick Cassavetes, Harve Presnell, Colm Feore, John Carroll Lynch and extra. The upcoming remake is predicted to have a model new solid.

“Face/Off” earned $245 million on the international field workplace and was the eleventh highest-grossing movie of 1997. It was additionally nominated for sound results enhancing on the Academy Awards.

Neal Moritz will produce the remake for Paramount, and David Permut will govt produce.

Wingard’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” will launch on HBO Max and in choose theaters concurrently on March 31, after being delayed a number of occasions due to the coronavirus pandemic. His directing credit embrace “Blair Witch,” “Dying Notice,” “Outcast,” “The Visitor” and “You’re Subsequent.”

Deadline first reported the information.