Adam Woodyatt says EastEnders is “adapting as quickly as attainable” to new ways of working as soap returns

Unique EastEnders solid member Adam Woodyatt has spoken out about resuming filming on the soap, which returns on Monday seventh September after a three-month absence from our screens, revealing how solid and crew are dealing with new guidelines to guarantee well being and security on set within the age of coronavirus.

“We’re all adapting as quickly as attainable,” he says. “I believe it’s going to look nice on display, hopefully seamless! The manufacturing group have been incredible at adapting filming methods, grouping us collectively and being inventive with scenes and digital camera angles to make it look practical as effectively as, most significantly, preserving us all secure.”

All UK soaps have had to surmount the challenges of preserving actors the required one metre-plus distance aside, as effectively as having them be accountable for their very own hair, make-up and costume and make use of a secure and sanitised method of utilizing props. Plus, scripts and storylines have been tweaked to handle the pandemic, whereas discovering the steadiness of not making it the main focus.

As EastEnders went off the air, Ian and finest mate Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) had been revealed as the shock new homeowners of the Queen Vic, having overwhelmed Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to shopping for the pub from the outgoing Carters. Nevertheless, cowardly Mr Beale solely put up the money to assuage his guilt over the key he’s hiding from his oldest pal.

“It appears there’s nothing Ian gained’t do to hold Sharon completely satisfied, he simply has the little challenge of not admitting what actually occurred on the evening Denny died. It’s an age outdated but timeless dynamic – the one individual Sharon trusts probably the most has dedicated the final word betrayal.

“After all the things she went via with shedding her eldest son, giving delivery to Kayden, the drama with Phil and Keanu and ultimately Phil kicking her out, Ian is striving to be there for her much more so as a result of of the horrible guilt he feels at being to blame for Denny’s demise. It’s a extremely fascinating dynamic to play out, particularly as they’ve been in lockdown on the pub collectively.”

The drama kicks off within the first new episode since June, when Dotty Cotton lastly telling Sharon the reality about Ian’s involvement in Denny’s demise – a second followers have been patiently ready for because the teen perished in February’s 35th anniversary boat catastrophe.

“Ian has been lulled right into a false sense of safety about Dotty,” observes Woodyatt. “Within the first half of lockdown it was so strict and the pub had to shut, so Ian would’ve been fairly minimize off from the remaining of the Sq..

“However as we return issues are opening up once more and Dotty is not going to give Ian a simple experience. Any hope she might need miraculously determined to drop the entire thing are out the window! His friendship with Sharon is going to be examined in a couple of completely different ways.”

It’s been reported Ian can be quickly leaving the Sq. as half of an thrilling autumn storyline, however Woodyatt gained’t be drawn on the small print or what drives him out.

“With out giving an excessive amount of away there is lots arising for Ian,” he teases. “He has acquired cash worries, issues aren’t wanting good for him particularly with regard to his new enterprise enterprise, plus Dotty, his responsible secret and the way the remaining of the household have handled lockdown. It’s definitely not going to be quiet.”

