Adaptation of Louis Cha’s ‘Fox Volant’ Now Filming for iQIYI

Chinese language streaming large iQIYI studies that it has began manufacturing on “Fox Volant of the Snowy Mountain,” a movie tailored from the traditional novel of the identical title by Louis Cha (aka Jin Yong), a famend Hong Kong novelist who was one of essentially the most learn Chinese language-language authors of the twentieth century.

Cha, who additionally co-founded the Ming Pao newspaper, and directed two movies, is greatest identified for his wuxia (chivalric martial arts) novels that with one exception stretch in time from the eleventh to the 18th century. He died in October 2018 and obtained a celeb memorial with Alibaba founder Jack Ma in attendance.

An estimated 90 movies and TV sequence have been made as diversifications of Cha’s 15 wuxia novels, although iQIYI says that “Fox Volant of the Snowy Mountain” will not be one of them. Its “Fox Volant” movie is pitched as a fantasy journey that tells a story of a proficient younger swordsman avenging his father’s loss of life as he goes undercover among the many gang of Eight Villains.

With Lu Yang (“Brotherhood of Blades”) directing, manufacturing obtained below means on the Hengdian studios on Jan. 3, 2021. The corporate says the finished movie shall be delivered this 12 months.

The movie’s launch technique was not disclosed. In contrast to many different territories, movie exhibition in mainland China is working usually, giving iQIYI the choice to provide the movie a traditional theatrical-first outing, or a straight-to-streaming launch. The corporate is presently increasing its actions as a streamer in Southeast Asia and iQIYI-controlled tentpole movies could possibly be used as authentic content material that pulls subscribers, or given localized theatrical releases that act as barkers for the streaming app.

Rao Xiaozhi, director of “A Cool Fish,” is ready because the movie’s co-producer. Ji Peng (“Saving Normal Yang,” “The Sorcerer and The White Snake”) serves because the creative director. Feng Simu (“Tientsin Mystic” and award successful brief movie “Breathe”) is director of pictures.

Earlier diversifications of Cha novels have included King Hu’s “The Swordsman” (1990), Wong Jing’s 1992 movies “Royal Tramp,” and “Royal Tramp II” Wong Kar-wai’s “Ashes of Time,” and the Jeff Lau-directed “Eagle Capturing Heroes.”

A number of role-playing video video games have additionally been based mostly on Cha’s novels, together with “Heroes of Jin Yong,” which is a composite involving characters from a number of tales. Though, iQIYI has not elaborated on plans for a RPG, the corporate is diversifying from its base in streaming into video games, VR and different types of IP.

Different movie tasks based mostly on Cha properties are in several phases of preparation. These together with: Pang Ho Cheung’s formidable three film adaptation of “Deer And Cauldron”; “The Ebook and the Sword,” being written by veteran TV scriptwriter Chan Sap-sam (“My Date With A Vampire”) for mainland manufacturing home Er Dong Footage; and Gordon Chan’s plans to direct a 3D model of “The Legend of the Condor Heroes.”