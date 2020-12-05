Adar Poonawala of Serum Institute of India selected for ‘Asians of the Year’ honor

Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawalla among 6 named fot ‘Asians of the Year’ by Singapore daily Singapore: Singapore’s daily ‘The Straits Times’ has named 6 people, including Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, for the ‘Asian of the Year’ honor. This year, those who contributed in the fight against the Kovid-19 epidemic have been selected for this honor. Also Read – Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan infected with Corona, test negative of Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is working with the University of Oxford and the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca to develop the Kovid-19 vaccine 'Kovishield' and for this the vaccine trials are being conducted in India.

The list includes five other people besides Poonawala, Chinese researcher Zhang Yongzhen who led the first entire genome detection team of the epidemic-responsible SARS-COV-2, Major General Chen Wei of China, Japan Dr. Yuichi Morishita and Professor I Ing Aung of Singapore. These are all those people who are ahead in making vaccines against the virus. South Korean businessman Seo Jung-jin is also named in the list, his company will also work to manufacture and make the vaccine available.

According to The Straits Times, all these people have been given the adjective of ‘The Virus Busters’ who are trying to eradicate the corona virus epidemic according to their own ability. SII was founded in 1966 by Cyrus Poonawalla, father of Honor Poonawala. 39-year-old Aadar took over the reins of the institute in 2011. Poonawalla said his institute is helping poor countries access vaccines.