Add: 9 Movies And Shows You’ve Seen Robbie Amell In Before The Amazon Series

For almost 15 years, Robbie Amell has been constructing his performing resume–appearing in hit TV sequence, cult-favorites, and streaming sensations. Robbie Amell’s face may look just a little acquainted as a result of he’s popped up in just a few dozen initiatives, and also you’ve probably seen him in a single or two of them. (Or perhaps as a result of he seems a bit like his cousin, Stephen Amell.) That will help you with the “Oh! That’s the place I’ve seen that man from!” second, right here’s just a little refresher on a few of the main initiatives that Robbie Amell has appeared in up to now.