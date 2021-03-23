Addictions, lies and infidelities: two ex-lovers of Tiger Woods will publish revealing books with intimacies of the golfer

Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren

This year has not started in the best way to Tiger Woods who on February 23 suffered a shocking accident when he lost control of his vehicle while driving through Los Angeles and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital due to injuries to one of his legs. After a long operation and spending several days in the clinic, the golfer is now home and continues with his rehabilitation.

Surely the peace of the former number 1 of the sport of sticks has been broken this Monday when he found out that two of his former lovers are writing books in which they will reveal their intimacies and their relationships. Jamie Jungers y rachel uchitel They are the ones who decided to publish their truths about the American with whom they shared several years.

Uchitel is one of the protagonists of the documentary broadcast this year by HBO in which the two faces of the 45-year-old American are shown: his success in the field and his scandalous private life. The 46-year-old woman told on camera that she had met Woods because he frequented the nightclub she ran and one day he asked her out. Since then, they have had a long-lasting affair that flourished behind the back of Elin Nordegren, the golfer’s wife.

For its part, Jamie Jungers, 38, spoke to the site The Sun this Sunday and gave details of what was his love life with the sports star. “I was deeply in love with Tiger. We were so close and we used to have intimate conversations about everything. He used to fly a lot to Las Vegas, where I lived at the time, because his coach was there. And every two weeks he would fly me to Los Angeles to visit him at his house by the ocean. I was there when his father died and I remember how calm and sad he was. He didn’t cry, but it was clear that he was in a lot of pain. We’ve been through a lot together so I’d like to see him and see that he’s getting over all the bad things that we both experience. I am no longer in love with him, my feelings are more of affection and concern, but I feel that eventually we will cross paths ”.

It is worth mentioning that in 2010 Woods divorced the Swedish model Elin Nordegren after a dozen women told that they were his lovers. The most incredible thing about this scandal was that many of them did not even know that the golfer had other affairs, but believed they were the only ones.

This is what happened to Jamie Jungers, who has already finished the book, with the help of a ghostwriter, and it will be published in the coming months. In it she recounts how she met him in 2004: “I was working for a charity called Las Vegas Angels and we were having a party at a club called Light. Tiger was there with his friends and he sent the VIP host to try and get me to join his table. I told the host to bring it to ours. We got along pretty well and the following week he called me and He said, ‘Do you want to come see the Chicago Open?’ I was like, ‘OK’, and he took me on a plane that weekend, which was surreal, since my ex-fiancé idolized Tiger. A month or two after seeing it, I started to fall in love”.

Several of the lovers that Woods has had have agreed in their statements in various interviews about how special he made them feel and how no one suspected that others existed, because each one received a lot of his attention.

The 15 Majors winner’s addictions will also have a place in the books: “The only problem he had was that he took Ambien (sleeping pills) at night. I think he suffered from insomnia because he had so many things in his life. But it never affected him the next day. ” However, he acknowledged that his problems with these types of drugs worsened over time when they were no longer together.

One of the most curious data in its relationship with Jungers is that she did not even know that the athlete had married months before meeting her: “We were at his house in Los Angeles and I ended up signing the delivery of his wedding photos while he was in the shower. I only looked at the first photo. They were both together and I did not want to see more. I went downstairs and said, ‘Is there something you want to tell me?’ I handed him the photos and he said, ‘Yes, I’m married.’ He acted like it was no big deal and I eventually realized that he seemed to treat it like a marriage of convenience. Tiger needed to have a wife for his image, but Elin was back in Sweden and was never there. “

Another aspect in which several of his women agree is how Woods changed after the death of his father, who had been a golfer and was the man who entered the world of clubs. Little Tiger accompanied former Lieutenant Colonel Earl to all his games and thus was learning the techniques to become the best in the world. In the documentary of HBO It also shows how Tiger absorbed, not only his father’s sports knowledge, but also his attitudes towards life: he used to have many lovers behind his mother’s back.

“Tiger changed as a person after the death of his father. His dad was his idol and that destroyed him. After that, his life started to get out of control “said Jungers, who broke up with him in late 2006, months after Earl Woods’ death.

For his part, the former world number 1 announced in October 2019 that he began writing Back, his first autobiography that will be published at the end of this year or early 2021. There you can also read his version of events, the scandals and his extraordinary career.

