Adding Cyberpunk 2077 to Xbox Game Pass is still “too early,” says CD Projekt Red

The studio has its own calendar and will follow it to the letter, without Microsoft’s service in its current plans.

By Axel García / Updated November 30, 2021, 08:25 47 reviews

After initially completely refusing the idea, CD Projekt Red, the studio responsible for Cyberpunk 2077, does not plan to add this title to Microsoft’s platform, Xbox Game Pass, until more time passes. The company thinks that although this subscription service is something they have considered, it would be best to wait.

It’s too early for CyberpunkAdam KicinskiThe statement was made during a session of questions and answers with investors from, according to VGC. “We always consider any business opportunity, but this subscription model is good only up to a certain point in the life of a product,” he said. Adam Kicinski, president of CD Projekt Red.

“The Witcher 3 was on a subscription service for a while,” Kicinski continued. “However, we have to measure the benefit and cost each time, so we have to compare it with the sales, and it’s an information-based decision. “

“It is too soon for Cyberpunk, “concluded the president. The title will mark a year since its launch in the next few days, and the study made it more than clear that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have to be patient. How long do you plan to wait CD Projekt Red? it was not clarified, and although it could be a few weeks, we could also speak of months or even years.

CD Projekt Red recently stated in an interview that the studio will maintain its independence and will not be put up for sale. As for Cyberpunk 2077, its version next-gen is on the right track, and the title is gearing up for a major update.

