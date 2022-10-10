Adding more than 512 people in a WhatsApp group is now possible: the company increases the limit again

Last June we learned that WhatsApp gave the possibility of creating groups of up to 512 people for everyone, considerably increasing the limit of participants in a group. Now, the company has increased this limit again, offering its users being able to create groups of more than 1,000 people.

WhatsApp increases the limit of participants in a group to double, being able to add up to 1,024 people in a single group. Although this feature is still in beta, everything indicates that it will soon reach more users.

Up to 1,204 participants in groups

Some users registered in the WhatsApp beta have already been able to test the possibility of creating groups of 1,024 people. It was only a few months ago that the company increased this figure from 256 to 512 people, and now users can choose to add twice as many people.



Image: WABetaInfo

According to the screenshots provided by the WABetaInfo medium, the feature has arrived for some Android and iOS users. If you want to know if you already have access to the feature, all you have to do is go to any group and try to add a participant. At the top it should tell you the maximum limit of the group.

This new option is not only limited to traditional groups, but also to the function of subgroups in communities. In addition, according to the media, the company is working on giving administrators more control over groups. Among the pending tasks to be done in this aspect is the possibility of adding a list of pending participants, and an approval system.

Although there is still no expected release date for the rollout of this feature to all users, everything indicates that it should not take too long. Also, once launched on Android and iOS, its appearance on WhatsApp for desktop and web will also come true.