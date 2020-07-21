Addison Rae Is Launching a Spotify-Exclusive Podcast With Her Mom

Addison Rae, one of many greatest TikTok creators on the platform, is co-hosting a new podcast together with her mom, Sheri Nicole, debuting later this month completely on Spotify.

Within the weekly “Mama Is aware of Finest” podcast, the duo will present what’s promised to be “an intimate and genuine look” into their mother-daughter dynamic and the way the 19-year-old TikTokker turns to her mother for recommendation on relationships, family and friends.

The present is produced by podcast studio Parcast, which Spotify acquired final yr. “Mama Is aware of Finest” will premiere on Spotify beginning July 20, with new episodes launched each Monday.

Addison Rae, identified for choreographed dances and lip-sync movies, has over 50 million TikTok followers and is the second most-followed account on the app (after Charli D’Amelio). Rae’s social footprint extends to Instagram (23 million followers), YouTube (2.eight million) subscribers and Twitter (2.9 million followers). Sheri has turn out to be a TikTok star in her personal proper — with over eight million followers.

What number of of Addison and Sheri’s thousands and thousands of followers will flock to Spotify to eavesdrop on the podcast stays to be seen, however clearly the streamer is hoping their web fame will entice new listeners. Spotify has aggressively constructing out its podcast portfolio, with Michelle Obama’s new podcast popping out July 29 and Joe Rogan’s standard present transferring completely to Spotify later in 2020.

Rae is a member of the L.A.-based TikTok collective Hype Home. She’s collabed on TikTok and YouTube movies with celebrities together with Karlie Kloss and Jason Derulo. The influencer additionally has a merchandise line with Fanjoy and works with manufacturers together with American Eagle, Reebok and L’Oreal.

Rae (full title: Addison Rae Easterling) grew up in Louisiana and now lives in Los Angeles together with her mom, Sheri Easterling; father, Monty Lopez; and two youthful brothers. She’s repped by WME, as are her dad and mom.

Parcast was based in 2016 by Max Cutler (son of radio producer Ron Cutler). The studio produces podcasts spanning genres together with true crime, thriller and historical past with titles together with “Serial Killers,” “Horoscope As we speak” and “Supernatural” with Ashley Flowers.