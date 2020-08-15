Addison Rae TikTok Account Hacked Then Restored

In a weird sequence of occasions, TikTok star Addison Rae on Friday mentioned her account had been hacked — after which was briefly disabled — earlier than being restored a couple of hours later.

An unknown hacker (or hackers) took over Rae’s TikTok deal with, which has 55.5 million followers, altering the account title to “joeandzak1” and updating her bio with the cryptic message “plugwalkjoe zak n crippin.” TikTok briefly banned Rae’s account for community-guideline violations, in line with The Tiktok Shaderoom account on Instagram.

Rae, whose full title is Addison Rae Easterling, tweeted concerning the incident at 8:37 p.m. ET on Aug. 14, saying, “my tiktok is hacked :(” She’s the No. 2 most-followed creator on TikTok, after Charli D’Amelio (79.5 million followers).

About three hours later, @addisonre on TikTok was restored, however with out a profile pic or bio. Capitalizing on the curiosity within the hack, Rae later tweeted, “since i’m trending, everybody click on this!!!!” with a hyperlink to a web page soliciting donations for numerous social causes.

Addison Rae is the highest-earning TikTokker, pulling in about $5 million for the 12-month interval ending in June 2020, in line with Forbes estimates. The 19-year-old joined TikTok in July 2019, beginning out (like many TikTok creators) by sharing dance movies set to the platform’s trending songs. After shortly gaining a big following, she left Louisiana State U. to maneuver to Los Angeles as a full-time TikTok creator.

Addison Rae, a local of Louisiana, lately launched a podcast sequence completely for Spotify along with her mother, Sheri Nicole, known as “Mama Is aware of Finest.” As well as, Rae voices the title character in 3D animated movie “Spy Cat” (“Marnie’s World”), slated for September 2020 launch. She’s repped by WME.

In the meantime, the way forward for TikTok is unsure: The Trump administration is forcing mother or father ByteDance to divest the U.S. property of TikTok by Nov. 12; the app may face a de facto ban by Sept. 20 if it isn’t bought to an American purchaser.