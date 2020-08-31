Adele Puts Hair in Bantu Knots, Accused of Cultural Appropriation

The singer Adele has been accused of cultural appropriation after sharing a photograph of herself on Instagram along with her hair in Bantu knots — a conventional African coiffure.

The photograph, in which she is seen sporting a Jamaican bikini prime, was posted as a tribute to London’s Notting Hill Carnival, which usually takes place this weekend, however was moved on-line as a result of of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A touch upon Adele’s Instagram put up learn: “Bantu knots are NOT to be worn by white folks in any context, interval.”

One Twitter consumer wrote: “If 2020 couldn’t get any more strange, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that no one requested for. This formally marks all of the highest white ladies in pop as problematic. Hate to see it.”

If 2020 could not get anymore weird, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that no one requested for. This formally marks all of the highest white ladies in pop as problematic. Hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/N9CqPqh7GX — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 30, 2020

Nonetheless, the singer obtained many messages of help as effectively.

One wrote: “Give the woman a break. It’s Notting Hill Carnival Financial institution Vacation Monday and she or he appears nice!”

Others claimed she wasn’t “appropriating” Black tradition, however “appreciating” it.

London politician David Lammy, noting that Adele is from Tottenham, North London, herself, wrote on Twitter: “This humbug completely misses the spirit of Notting Hill Carnival and the custom of ‘gown up’ or ‘masquerade.’ Adele was born and raised in Tottenham. She will get it greater than most. Thanks Adele. Overlook the Haters.”