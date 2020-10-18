Adele to Host ‘Saturday Night Reside’ Next Week With Musical Guest H.E.R

Singer-songwriter Adele will quickly be saying “Good day” to “Saturday Night Reside” for the primary time in 5 years.

And, this time, Adele can be assuming internet hosting duties in the course of the sketch comedy present’s Oct. 24 episode. H.E.R., who just lately carried out in the course of the in memoriam part of the Emmy Awards, would be the evening’s musical visitor.

“Saturday Night Reside” introduced the information on Sunday, following the third episode of the present’s forty sixth season. Adele, who hasn’t launched new music since her 2015 album “25,” couldn’t include her pleasure on social media about internet hosting the present.

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so enthusiastic about this!! And in addition completely terrified! My first ever internet hosting gig and for SNL of all issues!!!! I’ve at all times wished to do it as a stand alone second, in order that I may roll up my sleeves and absolutely throw myself into it, however the time has by no means been proper,” the singer wrote within the publish’s caption. “But when there was ever a time for any of us to bounce head first into the deep finish with our eyes closed and hope for one of the best it’s 2020 proper?”

In her publish, Adele additionally raved about H.E.R. being the musical visitor and famous that this seems like a full circle second for her profession.

“It’ll be nearly 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the present, throughout an election…which went on to break my profession in America, so it feels full circle and I simply couldn’t presumably say no!” Adele wrote. “I’m in addition to myself that H.E.R would be the musical visitor!! I really like her SO a lot I can’t wait to soften right into a flaming scorching mess when she performs, then confuse myself whereas I chortle my arse off in between all of it.”

Associated: