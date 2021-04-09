Adepero Oduye Joins Hurricane Katrina Series at Apple

Adepero Oduye has been solid within the upcoming Apple collection “5 Days at Memorial.”

Oduye joins beforehand introduced solid member Vera Farmiga. The collection is predicated on the Sheri Fink novel of the identical title. It chronicles the primary 5 days in a New Orleans, LA, hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the facility failed, and the warmth climbed, exhausted caregivers had been compelled to make life-and-death choices that haunted them for years to come back.

Farmiga will star within the function of Dr. Anna Pou. Oduye will star as Karen Wynn, the nurse supervisor of the intensive care unit at the hospital and the top of the hospital’s ethics committee.

Oduye presently seems as Sarah Wilson within the Disney Plus-Marvel collection “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Her previous TV credit embrace reveals like “When They See Us,” “The Feels,” and “Random Acts of Flyness.” On the characteristic facet, she beforehand starred in “Pariah,” “12 Years a Slave,” “The Massive Quick,” “Widows,” and “Geostorm.”

She is repped by ICM and Washington Sq. Arts.

John Ridley and Carlton Cuse will co-write “5 Days at Memorial” along with serving as government producers and co-showrunners. Fink will produce, with each Ridley and Cuse hooked up to direct as properly. ABC Signature, the place Ridley and Cuse are each underneath total offers, will produce.

Information of the casting comes on the identical day that Apple introduced a collection order for the anthology “The Crowded Room.” That present will star Tom Holland in Season 1 with Akiva Goldsman hooked up to jot down and government produce.