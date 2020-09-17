Adequate regulation exists for print, electronic media, regulation of digital media should be first: Center

new Delhi: The central government has said that if the Supreme Court takes a decision on the issue of media regulation, it should first be taken in relation to digital media, as it reaches people very fast and due to applications like WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook There is a possibility of any information going viral. Also Read – Supreme Court reprimanded on TV show, said- Journalist is like other citizen, there is no separate freedom like America

The government told the top court that adequate framework and judicial decisions exist for electronic and print media.

A counter affidavit filed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry said, "If the court takes a decision, it should first be taken in the context of digital media, because the adequate framework and related to electronic media and print media Judicial decisions already exist.

The center said in the affidavit, “Publication, broadcasting takes place only once in mainstream media (electronic and print), while digital media has fast reach to wider readership / audience and many electronic applications like WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook Due to this the information is also likely to be viral. “

This affidavit has been filed in a pending case, in which the apex court is hearing a petition filed against Sudarshan TV’s ‘Bindaas Bol’ program. The promo of the program claimed that the channel “will reveal a major conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims into government services.”

On 15 September, a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud stayed the telecast of two episodes of ‘Bindas Bol’ for two days on Tuesday. The court said that at first glance they seem to malign the Muslim community. During the hearing of the petition, the bench suggested that a committee could be set up to help in self-regulation of electronic media.

The bench said, “We are of the opinion that we can set up a committee of five enlightened citizens, who will set certain standards for electronic media.” We do not want a political divisive nature and we want members who have a reputation. ” The top court will hear the matter today.