ADGP of Manipur shot himself, admitted in hospital, condition critical

Imphal: Arvind Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) of Manipur shot himself in his official chamber on Saturday. He was taken to the hospital where his condition is stated to be critical. Officials gave this information. A police officer said that Arvind Kumar, a 1992 batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, shot himself with his service revolver in his official chamber at the Second Manipur Rifles Complex near the police headquarters on Saturday afternoon.

"Arvind Kumar was immediately taken to a private hospital in Imphal and then shifted to ICU," a police officer said on condition of anonymity. His condition is stated to be critical. " The police officer said, "It is not yet known why the senior police officer shot himself." Manipur Director General of Police L.M. Khoute and Chief Secretary J.J. Top police officers including Suresh Baby also reached the hospital.

The Chief Secretary said that Kumar's condition is very critical. The Chief Secretary told the media that an inquiry has been ordered about the incident and he will be sent to Delhi as soon as Kumar's condition improves. IPS officer Arvind Kumar was posted as Deputy Director in Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Delhi. He had applied to the government to return his home cadre in Bihar.