Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury assaults Mamta Banerjee, says she not wishes Sonia Gandhi however Modi

New Delhi: In Meghalaya, Congress chief in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on 12 out of 18 Congress MLAs becoming a member of TMC mentioned, Mamata wishes Modi not Sonia Gandhi. Considerably, beneath the management of former Leader Minister Mukul Sangma, 12 Congress MLAs have joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). With this, TMC, which didn't win a unmarried seat within the 60-member Meghalaya meeting within the 2018 meeting elections, has now grow to be the principle opposition celebration within the state. On this regard, Congress has accused TMC and West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee of horse-trading.

In this, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury mentioned, Mamta is doing horse-trading. I problem those MLAs that if they've the braveness, then depart the Congress image and display it by means of contesting at the TMC image. Prashant Kishor, Mukul Sangma, Luizino Faleiro are doing it in combination. I do know those North East leaders.. some all through the day and a few at evening. Adhir Ranjan mentioned, Reward Kishor's greatest hand at the back of Congress leaders becoming a member of TMC, now PK. There is not any query of taking him into Congress. Seeking to keep away from ED and CPI by means of appeasing Modi, Mamata Banerjee Mamata wishes Modi not Sonia Gandhi.

Even if this isn't the primary time that the Congress has suffered this type of main setback, governments in Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka have additionally fallen in the similar way. There too Congress MLAs had joined every other celebration.

Then again, in Meghalaya, TMC gets the standing of the principle opposition celebration as a substitute of Congress and the anti-defection regulation is not going to practice to those Congress MLAs, as a result of those two-thirds MLAs have determined to switch the celebration in combination. to which this regulation does no longer practice.

It’s noteworthy that within the 2018 Meghwal meeting elections, Congress used to be the one biggest celebration with 21 seats out of the overall 60 seats. Conrad Sangma-led Nationwide Other people’s Birthday party (NPP) received 19 seats and BJP were given two seats.

(Enter IANS)