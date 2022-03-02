Adidas suspended its agreement with the Russian Football Federation

Adidas decided to suspend its sponsorship with the Russian Football Federation (REUTERS / Anton Vaganov)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to bring strong repercussions in the sports field. The last to come to light has as its protagonist Adidas, one of the most important companies in the field of sports clothing. The German giant announced this Tuesday the suspension of its sponsorship with the Russian Football Federation as a result of the invasion of Ukraineaccording to a spokesman for the firm.

“Adidas suspends its sponsorship with the Russian Football Federation with immediate effect”, explained the company, which in 2020 made 2.9% of its turnover in the region of Russia, Ukraine and countries of the former USSR. The information was released by the EFE Agency.

The Teutonic company twice sponsored Russia. The first opportunity was during the 1992 and 1993 seasons. Then, after the agreements with the Americans Reebok and Nike, they re-signed with Adidas in 2008. They had 14 uninterrupted years of alliance.

Russia had to play the Repechage against Poland (REUTERS / Anton Vaganov)

This news came to light after the harsh sanction Russia received from FIFA and UEFA. Both organizations decided to suspend the Russian teams and all their selections until further notice. In this way they will not be able to participate in current international competitions, be it the Europa League or the Qualifiers on the way to the World Cup in Qatar.

It is worth remembering that the entity that governs football at a European level had already moved the final of the Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Paris. And the world organization had taken away his locality and had prohibited him from using the anthem and the flag. But in both cases they had warned that, if hostilities did not cease, they would take stronger measures. And they complied.

Spartak Moscow, on March 10, had to visit RB Leipzig of Germany for the round of 16 of the Europa League (the rematch was scheduled for the 17th in the Russian capital). With this decision, the Soviets were eliminated from the competition.

The Russian men’s team, for its part, had to start its way in the Repechage to get a ticket to the World Cup on March 24 at home against Poland. Before this measure, the FIFA Council Bureau (made up of its president, Gianni Infantino, and representatives of the six confederations) had unanimously decided to remove the locality, deeply analyzing more powerful sanctions. The Polish federation directly requested the disqualification. And today came the suspension.

