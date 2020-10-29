Adil Hussain, Antonio Aakeel, Set British Indian Immigrant Film

Indian thespian Adil Hussain (“Star Trek: Discovery, “Lifetime of Pi”) and British actor Antonio Aakeel (“Eaten By Lions,” “Tomb Raider”) will headline British Indian function movie “Footprints on Water.”

Written by Neetha Syam (“Thaara”) and to be directed by Nathalia Syam, “Footprints on Water” will inform the story of an unlawful immigrant father within the U.Ok. who’s frantically looking for his lacking daughter whereas making an attempt to keep away from the police radar. Via this search, the movie will painting the lives of immigrants of assorted nationalities who arrive within the U.Ok. hoping to show their lives round.

Hussain will play the daddy, and Indian actor Lena Kumar (“Anveshanam”) will painting his spouse, who’s the lacking woman’s stepmother. One other Indian actor, Nimisha Sajayan, who was the lead in 2019 Venice Film Pageant title “Shadow of Water,” will play the daughter. Aakeel performs the function of an Afghani refugee.

The movie is produced by Mohaan Nadaar’s London-based outfit The Manufacturing Headquarters, whose credit embrace a number of U.Ok.-India options, together with the upcoming, Scotland-shot “Rat on a Freeway” that includes Bollywood star Randeep Hooda (“A Appropriate Boy,” “Extraction”).

“This story is written by two sisters and it looks like its their first-hand expertise that they’ve painted in phrases,” Hussain advised Selection. “I belief that they are going to have the ability to remodel phrases into intense and transferring visuals. I really feel the truthfulness of their endeavor. The goals, the hope, demolition of the goals, the belief as to what are crucial facets in life, are very engagingly interwoven within the narrative.”

“As immigrants of Indian origin introduced up in Britain, we’ve had a ringside view into the lives of assorted individuals, their cultures and ethnicities,” Nathalia Syam advised Selection. “Neetha’s script shall be visually approached by components of realism. Via the plot of an unlawful immigrant father’s seek for his lacking daughter, we increase the query of what occurs, when the invisibles go lacking.”

Principal images will start at areas in and round Birmingham in December.