Adin Ross Net Worth 2024- Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Adin Ross burst onto the social media scene as a charismatic and controversial figure in online streaming. Born on October 11, 2000, in Boca Raton, Florida, Ross has quickly become one of the most recognizable names in the streaming industry.

Known for his energetic personality, collaborations with celebrities, and his ability to stir up both excitement and controversy, Adin Ross has carved out a unique space for himself in the digital landscape.

Who is Adin Ross?

Adin Ross is an American internet personality and online streamer who gained fame through his live streams of video games like NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto V. He started his career on Twitch, where he built a massive following before transitioning to the Kick streaming platform in 2023.

Ross is known for his outgoing personality, his skill at creating viral moments, and his knack for networking with other influencers and celebrities. His rise to fame was meteoric. In just a few years, he went from being a relatively unknown gamer to one of the most-watched streamers.

His content mix of gaming, real-life streams, and collaborations with high-profile figures has helped him stand out in the crowded world of online entertainment. Despite facing several controversies and platform bans, Ross has managed to maintain and grow his audience, proving his resilience and adaptability in the fast-paced world of internet fame.

Attribute Details Full Name Adin Ross Date of Birth October 11, 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Place of Birth Boca Raton, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Weight 143 pounds (65 kg)

Personal Life and Relationships

Adin Ross was born to Jewish parents and spent his early years moving between Florida, New York, and California. His childhood wasn’t always easy. At the age of 12, Ross experienced a traumatic incident when he was stabbed in his sleep by a mentally unstable relative, resulting in a hospital stay and nine stitches in his arm.

Ross has been open about his struggles with mental health, including anxiety and depression. He’s used his platform to discuss these issues, helping reduce stigma and encouraging his followers to seek help when needed.

In terms of relationships, Ross has been linked to several internet personalities over the years. His most public relationship was with fellow streamer Pamibaby, which garnered significant attention from his fanbase.

However, like many aspects of his life, Ross’s romantic relationships have often been subject to speculation and drama within the online community.

Professional Career

Adin Ross’s career in streaming began while he was still in high school. He started regularly streaming on Twitch, focusing mainly on NBA 2K content. His big break came when he joined the NBA 2K group Always Excelling and met Bronny James, son of basketball superstar LeBron James. Playing NBA 2K20 with Bronny James catapulted Ross into the spotlight, dramatically increasing his viewership and follower count.

As his fame grew, Ross expanded his content beyond just gaming. He began hosting e-dating streams on Discord, collaborating with other popular streamers, and even venturing into music-related content by featuring rappers on his streams. His ability to create viral moments and collaborations with celebrities helped him stand out in the crowded streaming landscape.

However, Ross’s career hasn’t been without controversy. He’s faced multiple bans on Twitch for various infractions, including using inappropriate language and showcasing unmoderated content. In 2023, after his eighth and final ban from Twitch, Ross moved to the Kick streaming platform, where he continues producing content for his millions of followers.

Age and Physique

Born on October 11, 2000, Adin Ross is currently 23 years old. Despite his young age, he’s achieved a level of success and fame that many aspire to, but few succeed.

Ross is about 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs around 143 pounds (65 kg). His youthful appearance and energetic personality have been critical factors in his appeal to a predominantly young audience.

Net Worth and Salary

Adin Ross’s net worth has skyrocketed along with his fame. As of 2024, it is estimated to be around $50 million. This impressive figure comes from various sources, including streaming revenue, sponsorships, merchandise sales, and investments.

While exact figures are hard to pin down due to the nature of streaming income, it’s been reported that Ross can earn anywhere from $10,000 to $99,000 per hour of streaming on Kick.

Before his move to Kick, Ross reportedly earned over $60,000 monthly from Twitch, not including donations from viewers. His YouTube channel, which has millions of subscribers, is another significant source of income, potentially earning between $4,000 and $63,900 per month.

Company Details and Investments

Adin Ross isn’t just a content creator; he’s also ventured into business and investments. He’s a partial owner of the FCF Glacier Boys, a Fan Controlled Football League team. This investment showcases Ross’s interest in sports beyond just gaming and streaming.

Ross has made several notable real estate investments. He reportedly owns multiple properties, including a luxury home in California worth around $4 million. He’s also been linked to a potential $47 million mansion purchase in Florida, which he was considering buying with fellow streamer xQc.

Ross has also invested in stocks, with a reported portfolio worth around $9 million. His investments include shares in major companies like Tesla, Boeing, and Intel, showing a diversified approach to wealth management.

Attribute Details Streaming Revenue $10,000 to $99,000 per hour on Kick Twitch Earnings Over $60,000 monthly (before moving to Kick) YouTube Earnings $4,000 to $63,900 per month Real Estate Investments California home ($4 million), potential Florida mansion ($47 million) Stock Portfolio Worth around $9 million; includes Tesla, Boeing, Intel

Investment and Funding

Beyond his investments, Adin Ross has shown an interest in supporting others. In 2021, he announced that he would donate 10% of his monthly Twitch earnings to charities chosen by his viewers.

He’s also made charitable donations, such as a $10,000 gift to a fellow streamer diagnosed with brain cancer.

Ross’s move to Kick was accompanied by rumors of a $100 million deal, though Ross has denied this. However, he has confirmed that his contract with Kick is lucrative, paid hourly rather than a flat fee.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Adin Ross maintains a strong presence across various social media platforms:

Instagram: @adinross (over 7 million followers)

Twitter: @adinross (over 2.5 million followers)

YouTube: Adin Live (over 4.4 million subscribers)

Kick: address

While Ross doesn’t publicly share personal contact information for obvious reasons, fans and business inquiries can likely reach him through these social media channels or his management team.

Conclusion

Adin Ross’s journey from a regular teenager to a multimillionaire internet sensation is a testament to the power and potential of social media in the digital age. Despite controversies and setbacks, Ross has shown remarkable resilience and business acumen, turning his online popularity into a thriving career and substantial wealth. As he continues to evolve in the ever-changing online entertainment landscape, Adin Ross remains a figure to watch in the streaming world.