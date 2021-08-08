Adinia Wirasti Biography, Age, Top, Weight, Boyfriend, Husband And Extra

Born in 1987 referred to as Sara Wijayanto’s more youthful sister, Adinia Wirasti has starred in numerous film titles together with What’s Up with Love, About Him, Their International, Take a look at The Subsequent Store and plenty of extra. Seek the advice of the biographical main points of Adinia Wirasti.
Adinia Wirasti Bio/Wiki
- Title: Adinia Wirasti
- Degree title: Adinia Wirasti
- Nickname: Adini
- Date of Start: January 19, 1987
- Hometown: Jakarta, Indonesia
- Age: 33 years previous
- Profession: Actress, fashion
- Faith: unknown
- Nationality: Indonesia
- Position of place of abode: Indonesia
- Tutorial standing: unknown
- Leisure pursuits: Appearing
Adinia Wirasti Bodily standing
- Top: 176 CM
- Weight: No longer identified
- Eye colour: unknown
- Hair Colour: Unknown
- Frame measurements: unknown
Adinia Wirasti Dating Standing
- Marital standing: Unknown
- Husband: Unknown
Circle of relatives main points of Adinia Wirasti
- Father: Unknown
- Mom: Unknown
- Brothers and sisters; Sara Wijayanto, Vishnu Hardana
Adinia Wirasti Photos
Some Lesser Recognized Information About Adinia Wirasti
- Adinia Wirasti is if truth be told the more youthful sister of a YouTuber identified for his horror content material, Sara Wijayanto.
- In 2002, he in any case began enjoying a film referred to as “What’s Up With Love?”.
- Adinia Wirasti began her profession in modeling.
- Adinia Wirasti rose to popularity after starring within the 2002 movie AADC and was once entrusted to play Carmen.
