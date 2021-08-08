Adinia Wirasti Biography, Age, Top, Weight, Boyfriend, Husband And Extra

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Born in 1987 referred to as Sara Wijayanto’s more youthful sister, Adinia Wirasti has starred in numerous film titles together with What’s Up with Love, About Him, Their International, Take a look at The Subsequent Store and plenty of extra. Seek the advice of the biographical main points of Adinia Wirasti.

Adinia Wirasti Bio/Wiki

  • Title: Adinia Wirasti
  • Degree title: Adinia Wirasti
  • Nickname: Adini
  • Date of Start: January 19, 1987
  • Hometown: Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Age: 33 years previous
  • Profession: Actress, fashion
  • Faith: unknown
  • Nationality: Indonesia
  • Position of place of abode: Indonesia
  • Tutorial standing: unknown
  • Leisure pursuits: Appearing

Adinia Wirasti Bodily standing

  • Top: 176 CM
  • Weight: No longer identified
  • Eye colour: unknown
  • Hair Colour: Unknown
  • Frame measurements: unknown

Adinia Wirasti Dating Standing

  • Marital standing: Unknown
  • Husband: Unknown

Circle of relatives main points of Adinia Wirasti

  • Father: Unknown
  • Mom: Unknown
  • Brothers and sisters; Sara Wijayanto, Vishnu Hardana

Adinia Wirasti Photos

Some Lesser Recognized Information About Adinia Wirasti

  • Adinia Wirasti is if truth be told the more youthful sister of a YouTuber identified for his horror content material, Sara Wijayanto.
  • In 2002, he in any case began enjoying a film referred to as “What’s Up With Love?”.
  • Adinia Wirasti began her profession in modeling.
  • Adinia Wirasti rose to popularity after starring within the 2002 movie AADC and was once entrusted to play Carmen.

Filmy One (thenewstrace.com) – Unique Leisure Web page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here