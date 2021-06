Adithattu is a Malayalam language film. The film unlock date is 24 December 2021. It comprises Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko within the forged.

The plot revolves across the lives of few other folks. Issues take a flip as they want to do one thing adventurous. They get trapped within the sea. Will they have the ability to continue to exist and to find out the name of the game?

Director: Jijo Anthony

Style: Mystery, Drama, Motion, Journey

Language: Malayalam

Liberate Date: 24 December 2021