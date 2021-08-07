Aditi Vasudev (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Aditi Vasudev (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Aditi Vasudev is an Indian television and film actress. She is maximum well known for paintings inside the comedy-drama movie Do Dooni Chaar (2010) and the Sulemani Keeda (2014). She has completed a lot of television collection like Meri Awaz Hello Pehchaan Hai (2016), Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain (2020) and Bewafaa sii Wafaa (2017).
Start & Circle of relatives
Aditi Vasudev was once born on 9 December in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She achieved her graduation from Girl Shri Ram School and later did a showing direction for three months from Barry John Appearing Studio.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Aditi Vasudev
|Career
|Actress
|Date of Start
|9 December
|Age (as in 2021)
|Now not Identified
|Start Position
|Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Now not To be had
Father : Now not To be had
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Husband : Now not To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
Profession
Aditi began her career with Habib Faisal’s directed Hindi film Do Dooni Chaar, carried out the placement of Payal Duggal inside the one year 2010. She gave the impression inside the thriller-drama movie Talaash: The Resolution Lies Inside as Mallika at the side of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor inside the one year 2012. In 2013, she acted inside the movie Pores and skin Deep as Sushma. In 2014, she purchased featured movie titled Watchdogs as Meher.
Aditi moreover made her debut with the television collection Meri Awaz Hello Pehchaan Hai, carried out the placement of Ketki Gaikwad inside the one year 2016. In 2017, she acted as Tara inside the film Devi: Goddess. Aditi was once therefore part of a lot of films like Tara As opposed to, Coma Cafe, Warmth and so on.
Schooling Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Now not Identified
|School
|Girl Shri Ram School, Delhi
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Movie : Do Dooni Chaar (2010)
Tv : Meri Awaz Hello Pehchaan (2016)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 4″ Toes
|Weight
|50 Kg
|Determine Dimension
|34-26-34
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Spare time activities
|Images and Sketching
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Boyfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Web Value
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Details About Aditi Vasudev
- Aditi Vasudev was once born and presented up In Lucknow.
- She purchased popularity from the comedy movie Sulemani Keeda as Ruma.
- She purchased featured inside the ALT Balaji Unique collection Bewafaa Sii Wafaa as Megna inside the one year 2017.
- She gave the impression inside the internet collection Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain as Amaira aired on ZEE5 and ALT Balaji platform inside the one year 2020.
- She is inquisitive about cats and dog and owns a puppy cat and dog.
For those who’ve were given further details about Aditi Vasudev. Please observation underneath we’re going to up-to-the-minute within a hour.
