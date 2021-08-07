Aditi Vasudev (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Aditi Vasudev (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Aditi Vasudev is an Indian television and film actress. She is maximum well known for paintings inside the comedy-drama movie Do Dooni Chaar (2010) and the Sulemani Keeda (2014). She has completed a lot of television collection like Meri Awaz Hello Pehchaan Hai (2016), Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain (2020) and Bewafaa sii Wafaa (2017).

Start & Circle of relatives

Aditi Vasudev was once born on 9 December in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She achieved her graduation from Girl Shri Ram School and later did a showing direction for three months from Barry John Appearing Studio.

Bio

Actual Title Aditi Vasudev Career Actress Date of Start 9 December Age (as in 2021) Now not Identified Start Position Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Nationality Indian House The town Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Profession

Aditi began her career with Habib Faisal’s directed Hindi film Do Dooni Chaar, carried out the placement of Payal Duggal inside the one year 2010. She gave the impression inside the thriller-drama movie Talaash: The Resolution Lies Inside as Mallika at the side of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor inside the one year 2012. In 2013, she acted inside the movie Pores and skin Deep as Sushma. In 2014, she purchased featured movie titled Watchdogs as Meher.

Aditi moreover made her debut with the television collection Meri Awaz Hello Pehchaan Hai, carried out the placement of Ketki Gaikwad inside the one year 2016. In 2017, she acted as Tara inside the film Devi: Goddess. Aditi was once therefore part of a lot of films like Tara As opposed to, Coma Cafe, Warmth and so on.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty Now not Identified School Girl Shri Ram School, Delhi Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Do Dooni Chaar (2010)



Tv : Meri Awaz Hello Pehchaan (2016)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Toes Weight 50 Kg Determine Dimension 34-26-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Images and Sketching

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Aditi Vasudev

Aditi Vasudev was once born and presented up In Lucknow.

She purchased popularity from the comedy movie Sulemani Keeda as Ruma.

She purchased featured inside the ALT Balaji Unique collection Bewafaa Sii Wafaa as Megna inside the one year 2017.

She gave the impression inside the internet collection Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain as Amaira aired on ZEE5 and ALT Balaji platform inside the one year 2020.

She is inquisitive about cats and dog and owns a puppy cat and dog.

For those who’ve were given further details about Aditi Vasudev. Please observation underneath we’re going to up-to-the-minute within a hour.

Keep Tuned with sociallykeeda.com for further Leisure knowledge.

The publish Aditi Vasudev (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.

Obtain Server



Watch On-line Complete HD







