Aditya Deshmukh (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Aditya Deshmukh (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Aditya Deshmukh is an Indian tv and picture actor who predominantly works in Marathi cinema. He has labored in day by day soaps like Punar Vivah, Bade Pain Lagte Hai, MTV Webbed, Saavdhan India, Gumrah and many others. He additionally gave the impression in fashionable Marathi collection like Asmita, Ambat Goad, and Radha Prem Rang Rangili.

Profession

Aditya Deshmukh began his occupation with the Marathi comedy tv collection Ambat Goad in 2012. He made his debut with the Hindi tv drama collection Punar Vivah: Ek Nayi Umeed in 2013. The tale makes a speciality of two long-time enthusiasts separated via instances. In 2013, he starred within the romance-drama collection Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as Vishal. Aditya. He were given featured within the teen centric collection Gumrah Finish of Innocence as Sahil.

Aditya acted within the circle of relatives collection Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera as Jhappi in 2015. From 2014 to 2015, he carried out in quite a lot of episodes of Pyaar Music Kya Kiya. He gave the impression within the college-based film Yaaro Ki Yaari as a faculty man Rohan in 2016. The Subsequent yr, he acted within the drama and romance collection Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat as an addictive man named Akash in 2017.

Aditya performed the unfavourable function of Ashutosh Kulkarni within the horror television collection Kavach Kaali Shaktiyon Se in 2019. In 2020, he gave the impression in SAB TV’s display Ziddi Dil Maane Na as a lead actor along Shaleen Malhotra, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Chhabra.

Bio

Actual Identify Aditya Deshmukh Occupation Actor Date of Delivery No longer Identified Age No longer Identified Delivery Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The city Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Identify No longer Identified

Father : Identify No longer Identified

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Spouse : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Schooling Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 9″ Ft Weight 80 Kg Frame Form Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 35 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Looking at Movies and On-line Gaming

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Girlfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Aditya Deshmukh

Aditya Deshmukh belongs to the Maharashtrian circle of relatives.

He won performing and dance coaching from Anupam Kher’s Actor Get ready.

He were given featured in Big name Plus’ romance-drama display Kasautii Zindagii Kay, performed the function of an Suggest Banerjii in 2019.

Aditya made his debut with the film Bandh Nylon Che in 2016.

In 2018, he gave the impression in a film Mee, directed via Navneet Kaushik.

He’s lively on social media.

In case you have extra information about Aditya Deshmukh. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar