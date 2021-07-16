Aditya Seal Wiki, Age, Female friend, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Aditya Seal is an Indian actor, model, and martial artist identified for his place inside the movement footage like “Tum Bin 2 (2002),” and “Student Of The 12 months 2 (2019).”

Wiki/Biography

Aditya Seal used to be born on Tuesday, 22 March 1988 (age 31 years; as in 2019) in Mumbai. His zodiac sign is Aries.

He did his training from Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial Faculty, Mumbai and then went to Hiranandani Foundation Faculty, Powai, Mumbai. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass media.

Physically Glance

Most sensible (approx.): 5′ 11″

Weight (approx.): 75 kg

Body Dimension (approx.): Chest 42″, Waist 32″, Biceps 14″

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Female friend

He belongs to a Bengali family. His father has produced and acted in plenty of Garhwali Films.

His mother Manju Seal is a Punjabi.

He has an elder sister named Konica Seal Shrivastav.

He used to be rumoured to be engaged to the actress, Anushka Ranjan.

Career

He made his debut as a teenage actor inside the 2002 film “Ek Chhotisi Love Tale.”

Aditya made a comeback with the 2014 film “Purani Jeans.”

In 2016, he starred inside the movie “Tum Bin 2.”

In 2019, he got his huge ruin with the movie, “Student Of The 12 months 2.”

He has even modelled for the ‘Pond’s (perfume powder)’ and ‘Garnier Men’ industrial.

Favourite Problems

Knowledge

Aditya is a huge fan of WWE.

He’s a global champion in Taekwondo.

Aditya went to South Korea to learn Breakdancing and martial arts.

Aditya to begin with had to be a cricketer alternatively on account of some injuries, his hopes of turning into a cricketer dashed.

A large number of the erotic scenes in his debut film “Ek Chhotisi Love Tale (2002)” were achieved by means of Aditya’s body double.