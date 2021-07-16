Aditya Seal Wiki, Age, Female friend, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Aditya Seal is an Indian actor, model, and martial artist identified for his place inside the movement footage like “Tum Bin 2 (2002),” and “Student Of The 12 months 2 (2019).”

Wiki/Biography

Aditya Seal used to be born on Tuesday, 22 March 1988 (age 31 years; as in 2019) in Mumbai. His zodiac sign is Aries.

He did his training from Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial Faculty, Mumbai and then went to Hiranandani Foundation Faculty, Powai, Mumbai. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass media.

Physically Glance

Most sensible (approx.): 5′ 11″

Weight (approx.): 75 kg

Body Dimension (approx.): Chest 42″, Waist 32″, Biceps 14″

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Female friend

He belongs to a Bengali family. His father has produced and acted in plenty of Garhwali Films.

His mother Manju Seal is a Punjabi.

He has an elder sister named Konica Seal Shrivastav.

He used to be rumoured to be engaged to the actress, Anushka Ranjan.

Career

He made his debut as a teenage actor inside the 2002 film “Ek Chhotisi Love Tale.”

Aditya Seal Debut Film 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story'

Aditya made a comeback with the 2014 film “Purani Jeans.”

Aditya Seal Made His Comeback With Purani Jeans

In 2016, he starred inside the movie “Tum Bin 2.”

Tum Bin 2

In 2019, he got his huge ruin with the movie, “Student Of The 12 months 2.”

Aditya Got His Big Movie Break With Student Of The Year 2

He has even modelled for the ‘Pond’s (perfume powder)’ and ‘Garnier Men’ industrial.

Favourite Problems

Knowledge

  • Aditya is a huge fan of WWE.
  • He’s a global champion in Taekwondo.
  • Aditya went to South Korea to learn Breakdancing and martial arts.
  • Aditya to begin with had to be a cricketer alternatively on account of some injuries, his hopes of turning into a cricketer dashed.
  • A large number of the erotic scenes in his debut film “Ek Chhotisi Love Tale (2002)” were achieved by means of Aditya’s body double.
  • He took a longer ruin from his appearing career to pursue his analysis.

