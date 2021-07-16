Adivi Sesh Sends A Heat Birthday Message To Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s Folks

Actor Adivi Sesh, who plays the serve as of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, inside the upcoming bilingual film “Major”, took to social media on Thursday to send birthday must the braveheart’s mother Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan.

Sesh took to Instagram to proportion a picture of himself with Sandeep’s father K. Unnikrishnan and mother Dhanalakshmi.

“Glad Birthday Aunty 🙂 I’m honoured to play your son in #MajorTheFilm. Thank you for believing in me. For being there for me. It doesn’t subject what, You and Uncle have me for all instances,” Adivi Sesh captioned the image.

The film’s shooting resumed proper right here this week and is predicted to be over by way of August.

“Major” is a biographical drama basically in line with the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film moreover stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee M. Manjrekar. The film, directed by way of Sashikiran Tikka, is the debut production of Telugu well-known individual Mahesh Babu.

Adivi Sesh took to Instagram to put across a birthday wish to his actor good friend Rahul Ravindran on Wednesday.

Adivi Sesh uploaded two footage of himself with Rahul, along side two in their close buddies — actor Vennela Kishore and “Saaho” director Sujeeth.

The 4 of them generally check with themselves as Musketeers.

Adivi Sesh captioned the images as: “@rahulr_23 Glad birthday ra. Words fall slightly temporary so I will be able to only say this. You actually have the perfect coronary center of any one I know. My brother. @vennelakish @sujeethsign #Musketeers 4eva.”

Rahul, who’s married to singer Chinmayi Sripada, will next be observed in Telugu film “Shyam Singa Roy” and the Tamil untitled remake of Malayalam film “The Great Indian Kitchen”.

Adivi Sesh has “Major” coming up additionally “Hit 2” and “Goodachari 2”.

