Adjustments to the Fortnite map with Season 8: new sights, the dome and the cubes

The brand new one Season 8 of Fortnite has introduced with it a just right handful of additives, akin to the brand new guns or the map adjustments. This text will maintain the latter, and it is very important know the other adjustments and additions to grasp what to anticipate from visits to the island.

On this new season, along with the obvious adjustments (the sights), there are a few essential main points that you simply will have to know, each so to transfer thru positive new spaces akin to “dynamic puts“that can exchange in each and every recreation you play.

All adjustments to the Fortnite Bankruptcy 2 map in Season 8

The obvious adjustments are the two new points of interest: Cultivos Corrientes and Laguna Lodosa. Those two puts change the Corriente Advanced and the Sticky Swamp, respectively, and Sacred Seedlings have as soon as once more given approach to Sacred Hedges.



That is the brand new map

If you happen to take a look at the picture above, you’ll be able to see how a number of “orange” spaces have gave the impression everywhere the map. In those orange spaces there are a number of new consumables (minicubes to change into invisible), even supposing essentially the most fascinating are the tunnels of sunshine.

Those tunnels will assist you to transfer briefly in the course of the space, and it sort of feels that they are going to have an additional significance when making rotations. Along with this, it’s going to additionally seem in each and every recreation randomly a type of dome that shall be marked at the map.

In those domes you’ll in finding some new pieces, akin to parallel guns, in addition to some competitive NPCs. It’s going to be fascinating to look how some of these zones have an effect on the sport, and it’s that the booty that may be accomplished in such spaces is particularly just right.



The yellow dice is among the additions of this season

As well as, there are a complete of 3 gigantic cubes scattered across the map that, probably, will transfer over the weeks. As of this writing, the crimson dice is positioned to the northwest of Parque Placentero, the golden dice east of Sacred Hedges and the blue east of Campo Calígine, when crossing a small bridge.