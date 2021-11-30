Admiral Hari Kumar appointed as the brand new Leader of Indian Military, took blessings by means of touching mom’s ft. Watch Video

Information These days: Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar to the Indian Military on Tuesday (Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar) As were given the brand new flagship. He used to be additionally commemorated with a guard of honour, earlier than being appointed the brand new leader. Information company ANI has additionally launched a video through which Admiral Kumar turned into emotional in this instance. He took blessings by means of touching his mom’s ft and later embraced. Admiral Karambir Singh (Admiral Karambir Singh) who retired nowadays.Additionally Learn – Distinctive Wedding ceremony Invitation: The legal professional were given this sort of wedding ceremony card published in his marriage, Viral as quickly because it arrived. See

It's to be recognized that earlier than taking up the reins of the power, Admiral Kumar used to be the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Leader of the Western Naval Command. (Flag Officer Commanding-in-Leader of Western Naval Command) used to be hired as Born on 12 April 1962, Admiral Kumar joined the Indian Military's Government Department on 1 January 1983. Throughout his lengthy and prominent carrier of just about 39 years, Admiral Kumar has served in more than a few command, team of workers and tutorial appointments.

#WATCH Admiral R Hari Kumar takes blessings from his mom on taking fee as the brand new Leader of Naval Group of workers nowadays percent.twitter.com/v6hsuhAhIG – ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2021



The deployments in Admiral Kumar’s maritime command come with the Indian Naval Send (INS) Nishank, the missile-equipped warship INS Kora and the guided-missile destroyer INS Ranvir. He has additionally commanded the Indian Military’s airplane provider INS Viraat. Admiral Kumar has additionally served because the Fleet Operations Officer (FOC) of the Western Fleet.

Previous to assuming the fee of FOC within the Western Naval Command, he used to be additionally the Leader of Built-in Group of workers Committee and Built-in Protection Group of workers at Headquarters. Admiral Kumar has finished a number of lessons from Naval Battle Faculty, US, Military Battle Faculty, Mhow and Royal Faculty of Protection Research, UK. He has been awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM). (together with language enter)