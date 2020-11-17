Admission MBBS in CIMS: havoc of Corona, only one entered the first round counseling

Admission MBBS In CIMS: Corona has changed people’s lives. A hallmark of this was seen in the process of admission in 180 seats of MBBS first year for the Sims Education session 2020-21. In the first phase of admission, admission is being given in 27 seats of All India quota, but due to Corona, students from other states are not reaching. In such a situation, only one seat has been entered in the first phase of counseling under All India Quota. Also Read – The new plan of the Central Government will be done from house to house after the Corona is uncontrolled in Delhi

This time in Sims, 180 seats of MBBS are to be entered. For this 148 seat state quota, five seats are reserved for the Government of India. At the same time, all India quota is of 27 seats. In the admission process, it has been decided to give admission on the All India quota. Under this, the first counseling of last Monday has ended, but there has been an outbreak of Corona on this counseling. Because students from other states have to come for admission in the seat of All India quota, but due to the Corona period, no one is taking any risk.

In such a situation, the beginning of the first phase of counseling has faded and admission of only one has been ensured. At the same time, the process of second phase counseling has been started for this. Sims management also says that it will take time to fill the seat of All India quota. For this, the process of counseling will be conducted.