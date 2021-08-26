ADM’s son murdered in Bihar, frame discovered at the banks of river Ganga, NCSC orders probe

Patna: The son of ADM (Further District Justice of the Peace) of Saharsa, Bihar was once murdered. ADM’s son went lacking on July 13. After this, the son’s frame was once discovered at the banks of the Ganges river. An inquiry has been ordered into this incident. The Nationwide Fee for Scheduled Castes has ordered an inquiry into the incident.Additionally Learn – Mysuru Gangrape Case: What took place all over the gangrape, the sufferer herself informed the horror

The Nationwide Fee for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the Patna District Justice of the Peace and Senior Superintendent of Police to post the inquiry record into the homicide of the son of the Further District Justice of the Peace, Saharsa. Deepak Purushottam, son of Saharsa Further District Justice of the Peace Purushottam Paswan, had long gone lacking from Patna on July 13. His frame was once recovered from the banks of river Ganga close to Digha locality. After the frame was once discovered, his father lodged an FIR towards unknown other people at Digha police station.

Deepak Purushottam was once residing along with his circle of relatives in Nageshwar Colony of Patna. His father has written a letter to NCSC for SIT probe into Deepak's homicide. He has additionally asked the fee to make sure the protection of his circle of relatives. Purushottam Paswan alleged that the Patna Police has known the accused however has now not arrested them.

Paswan stated, “We suspect some native criminals of Nageshwar Colony to be concerned within the homicide of my son. I’ve additionally given details about the accused, however the Patna Police has now not arrested them but. The accused killed my son and dumped the frame close to Digha Ghat at the banks of the Ganges.” Patna Police has deployed a DSP rank officer to research the topic. The law enforcement officials of Digha police station have interrogated the suspects. NCSC has known as for a record from Patna district management in seven days.