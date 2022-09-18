Adobe buys Figma in a historic operation of 20,000 million: it takes over its great rival between doubts about whether it will influence for the worse

After initial speculation this morning, Adobe has confirmed the purchase of Figma, a startup focused on design software. In this way they will try to create better tools for all creative professionals, although Figma will continue to operate independentlynot being an absorption.

This deal will close at 20,000 million dollars, being a transaction that will be carried out partially. Specifically, the payment will be made in cash, but also through the purchase of company shares, as reported by Adobe. This will mark different milestones, as it becomes the highest price ever paid by a private technology company and the largest purchase by Adobe.

Adobe takes control of Figma to improve its package for designers

Figma became really popular thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic for its cloud-based collaborative tools. In this way, different people can work in the field of design simultaneously, being able to say that it is a Google document but focused on design. It got to the point where ended up falling in love with users, far above the affection that can be had for Adobe, which in recent years has opted for a very unpopular pricing policy. Even Figma itself competed with Adobe with a comparison website to “steal” its customers.

This has meant that many people have seen how Adobe has taken the easy way out, buying the competition that was already above them at the stroke of a checkbook. In this way, it is being feared that Figma could be infected by Adobe’s unpopular policiesand that it is not the other way around, that is to say that Figma transmits the good policies to Adobe.





In these years there have been many companies that have opted for Figma software, such as Airbnb, Google, Herman Miller or Kimberly-Clark. Now, with the purchase by Adobe, it is expected to make a great leap in quality in its suite of collaborative tools. And this is something that is missing from Adobe, which has been stagnant due to the technological recession.

But keep in mind that in these cases Adobe’s design tools represent 60% of their income. That is why this agreement starts with the great confidence of all investors, since the business of graphic designers will be strengthened. The fact of being able to collaborate simultaneously is undoubtedly something really attractive to work in a group in a large company.

At the moment it is not known exactly how the Figma applications will end up being implemented. As we have mentioned before, Figma will continue to work independently, but it is possible that under the subscription to the Adobe suite a license is also offered for this software that is expected to end up improving thanks to the experience of the already legendary creator of Photoshop.

Source | figma