Adobe plans to launch its free Photoshop web version for everyone: everything we know

For a while now, Adobe Creative Cloud users have been able to access a web version of Photoshop where you can edit photos from your browser. While not as powerful as the desktop version, It is an alternative to be able to edit without having the program installed. However, this alternative is only accessible to those subscribed to the service. Until now. And it is that everything indicates that Adobe wants to make this version free for everyone.

The version is currently being tested in Canada, where users can access the web version of Photoshop with a free Adobe Creative Cloud account. This “freemium” version will have certain limitationswhich can only be unlocked if we are paying users.

Photoshop web free for everyone, although for now only in Canada

Photoshop’s web alternative was announced last October, where those with an Adobe premium account could access it from any browser and without the need for installations, something that already happens with applications such as GIMP or Photopea, among others. Thus, users subscribed to the service could access basic editing toolsas well as being an easier way to edit images collaboratively.





After its publication, Adobe has added many improvements to this web version, although of course, it does not reach the level of its popular desktop tool. The company’s plan is to attract more users through this free tool. Maria Yap, vice president of digital imaging at Adobe commented:

“We want to [Photoshop] make it more accessible and easier for more people to try and experience the product.” “I want Photoshop to be available to users at any time. You don’t need a high-end machine to use Photoshop.”

The fact that there is a web version also enables Chromebook users to access the toola system commonly used in schools that relied on Photoshop Express and other apps from the Google Play store.

What’s new in Photoshop and Lightroom

As we mentioned, the test is being done in Canada, and although the company has not confirmed when we will be able to use it in our region, updated it with new features, such as being able to refine edges and curves, or being able to use the Dodge & Burn technique to enhance volumes. In addition, it has also received support for mobile phones, being able to review and comment on jobs from these devices.

Another great novelty is your photo restoration filter, which makes use of artificial intelligence to restore old or worn photos, removing imperfections and correcting color. Through the video that the company has published, you can see the effectiveness of the tool.

Lightroom also comes with new features, such as its new video editing feature and its AI-based presets, plus automatic red-eye correction.

More information | Adobe