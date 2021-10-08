Adolescence isn’t getting US visa for Global Championship, now father appeals to PM Modi

Yard Extremely Person Global Championship: Karthik Joshi, a resident of Indore, has certified for the Yard Extremely Person Global Championship. This championship is to be held in The united states this month. However this promising participant of the rustic isn’t getting a visa to The united states because of Kovid. Karthik Joshi’s father has now appealed to Union Sports activities Minister Anurag Thakur and High Minister Narendra Modi to lend a hand his son to take part on this championship.Additionally Learn – PM Narendra Modi stated, the beneficiaries of the housing scheme, 3 crore deficient households have now turn out to be lakhpatis

Karthik's father Om Prakash Joshi says that he works as a salesperson and lives in a small room. Their per thirty days source of revenue could also be slightly just about 15 thousand rupees. In spite of this, we're coaching our son neatly. He has additionally certified for the Yard Championship, however his dream could also be shattered because of non-availability of visa.

Om Prakash Joshi has asked the federal government to do one thing on this regard once imaginable and lend a hand his son get a visa to The united states. Considerably, for the closing two years, because of Kovid, many forms of restrictions were imposed in all international locations. (Enter – ANI)