Adolfo Gaich’s new challenge in Spanish football: it will be the third club he will play for in less than a year

The Argentine striker will play for Huesca in Spain

He is one of the most promising strikers that Argentine football has given in recent times. After his participation in the youth tournaments and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Adolfo Gaich will face a new challenge in Spanish football.

The former San Lorenzo striker signed his loan transfer with him Huesca, of the Second Division of the Iberian competition, where he will have as teammate Julio Buffarini from Cordoba.

The gunner who made up the U20 and U20 teams arrived on loan for one year with purchase option from Russian club CSKA Moscow, who acquired it from San Lorenzo in August 2020 in exchange for 8.5 million dollars.

The attacker, from 22 years, played barely five months in Russia, with a statistic of 18 games (3 starters) and one goal. At the beginning of this year, he joined the Benevento from A league, where he played 15 games (9 from the start) and scored of so many. His team could not prevent the loss of the category and now the Cordovan will seek to make history with the Aragon team that wants to return to the great football of his country.

Last weekend Las Palmas Sports Union stopped the imposing rhythm of the Huesca after winning 2-1 in the party that inaugurated the third day in the SmartBank League, a duel that put the canaries fully into the fight for the top positions, while the Málaga beat by the minimum Alcorcón (1-0) in The Rose Garden.

The stadium of Gran Canaria, The team of Pepper Mel He had an excellent start to the game, and in just 14 minutes he found the back of the net twice. Jesse and Pejiño They took the wide advantage from 2 to 0, which was later cut by the goal of Florian Miguel.

“Adolfo Gaich is already a player for SD Huesca. He arrives on loan from CSKA Moscow for a season, with an option to buy Goals from Argentina to El Alcoraz! Welcome Adolfo ”, was the official message of the Spanish entity with which he formalized the incorporation of the young attacker with a past in the Cyclone.

