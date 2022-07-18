Adrián Aldrete’s great goal that gave Pumas the first victory in the Apertura 2022

The National University Club got its first win at the start of the 2022 Apertura. (Credit: Tw/@LigaBBVAMX)

The first victory came for the team national university clubthanks to the annotation of Adrian Aldrete, los Pumas added their first three points of the championship Opening 2022 from League MX After defeating the squad Necaxa at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario on the afternoon of Sunday, July 17.

With a score of 1 – 0, those led by Andres Lillini were imposed on the pupils of Jaime Lozano; throughout the game the local team was superior on the field and dominated most of the match. But it was until minute 18 when they saw their efforts reflected thanks to the performance of the auriazul defender, who hit a shot that defeated the goalkeeper’s skills Luis Malagon and thus open the score of the match.

The play occurred after a corner kick from the left edge in favor of Pumas, Leonel López was in charge of sending the ball into the area. As soon as the referee called the play, Leo noticed that Aldrete was unmarkedso he decided to send the ball to him with an accurate shot.

When the winger noticed that the ball was going for him, he settled in and sent the ball into the back of the net with the first touch. He placed a blunt shot with his left leg, which meant the first goal of the game and the one defined the end result of the match corresponding to Matchday 3 of Liga MX.

Although the goalkeeper guessed the trajectory to which the ball was heading, he was unable to avoid the shot. What most surprised the fans university is that Aldrete managed to score from outside the small area; Not having a defensive marking, having a good perspective on goal and an accurate decision allowed the 34-year-old player to star in a goal from a half-scissor that delighted the fans of Ciudad Universitaria.

The first half ended without major news, for the second half the Pedregal squad was in charge of defending the result to avoid a draw, a situation that occurred in their first two days in which they could not rescue the victory. That’s how the 90 minutes ended and Pumas got their first victory of the tournament.

In his first tournament with the university students, Aldrete debuted his scoring account with his new club by defining at 18 minutes. After a corner kick, the winger landed a superb left-footed shot, nailing the ball to the left post of Malagón.

Pumas, who had only rescued draws in their first two games, with their recent result left with five units and with it march in sixth position when three games remain for the third date of the Opening 2022.

At a press conference after the game, Andrés Lillini confessed that the last of the meeting was complicated, but despite this they managed to have the victory in their favor: “Yes, they are costing us the last minutes. That’s why we try to close the match with flyers, more dynamic”.

On the other hand, he highlighted the importance of his first win with the team and in Ciudad Universitaria with the fans. “Winning decompresses because we came from two draws and it serves to get us into the top squad. Although it is the beginning of this, winning, and with our people, it is important”, he explained.

