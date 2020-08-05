Adrian Dunbar reveals the one Line of Duty character he is desperate to bring back

Adrian Dunbar has revealed which of Line of Duty‘s characters he would most like to come back – claiming that he is desperate for Neil Morrissey to return as Detective Constable Nigel Morton.

Morrissey was half of the forged of the common crime drama throughout the first season, together with his character having shut ties to Tony Gates (Lennie James). He made additional appearances in the present throughout its second and third runs.

Talking throughout the RadioTimes.com stay Q&A following the BBC One repeat of the first ever episode of the present, Dunbar, who performs Ted Hastings on the present, mentioned, “I actually suppose that Nigel, Neil’s character, ought to come back – I’ve been advocating for that to see if we are able to get Nigel back.”

Nigel Morton was final seen in sequence 3, throughout which he had been unsuccessfully blackmailed by Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan (Craig Parkinson) who was trying to clear himself of being ‘The Caddy” whereas framing Steve Arnott (Martin Compston).

Dunbar additionally spoke about how his favorite facet of the present is the frequent interrogation scenes all through the sequence, which have typically acquired reward from each viewers and critics – particularly the one throughout the most up-to-date sequence which noticed his personal character face a grilling.

He mentioned, “I did like the interrogation at the finish of season 5, with Anna Maxwell Martin – I believed she introduced an important character in to interrogate me.

“I like the interrogation scenes as a result of they’re like little one-act performs, they’ve all these twists and turns in them and are so engrossing.

“I do know so much of actors who’ve mentioned to me, who’d have thought you possibly can put a two-shot on display for twenty minutes and folks could be completely locked in, how does that work?

“Nicely it does work, when the story is nice and also you’ve received these fabulous twists and turns – so these are my favorite bits!”

Q&A with the Line of Duty forged and writers is accessible to watch on our Fb web page.