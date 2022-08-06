Adrián Marcelo questioned a boy about his love of fighting and his answer went viral

Adrián Marcelo questioned a boy about his taste for fighting and his response went viral (Video: TikTok/adrianmarcelo10)

One of the most popular controversies around the wrestling it is its theatricality, since it is known that the discipline of the pancratium uses a script as a basis to carry out its maneuvers and rivalries, but that for the most critical has become the ideal argument to try to discredit it.

In order to know the opinion of fight fans, the Mexican content creator, Adrian Marcelo, took to the streets to interview some fans and get their impressions; however, the moment went viral due to the response of a child.

After the driver in Radar I asked him what he thought of the people who considered the fights as “something false” or “lies”, the young man responded with elegance and calm, so he was not dazzled by the cameras or microphone.

Adrián Marcelo questioned a boy about his taste for fighting and his answer went viral (Photo: TikTok/adrianmarcelo10)

“This sport is very beautiful and I to those people, Well, I would tell them to give themselves the opportunity to experience wrestling moreso that they realize that it is a sport that needs resistance, strength, agility and many other things”, replied the boy, while accompanying his explanation with gestures and hand movements.

Faced with this surprise, Adrian Marcelo He reacted to the camera and jokingly asked him: “What are you, 32 years old or what sir?” Later he spread the joke and invited parents to implement education and reading from very early on.

This video was broadcast through the platform of TikTok and quickly went viral, because in less than 24 hours racked up over two million views and generated all kinds of reactions in the comments, where surprise prevailed at the child’s response.

Adrián Marcelo with Alex Montiel, creator of his character Scorpion Gold (Photo: Instagram/@adrianmarcelo10)

Among the comments with the most reactions, they highlighted: “Wow! Tremendous way of speaking and at his age… incredible”, “That child has already lived 3 lives”, “When the interviewee expresses himself better than the interviewer”, “The Mexican Dewey does not exist…. The Mexican Dewey:” and “Hello good afternoon, my name is russell and I am a scout guide.”

These last two in relation to the television series Malcolm in the middleand the movie Whoops! A high adventurewho compared their smallest characters with the young wrestling fan, which he defended until the last moment.

And it is that the risk and professionalism that the mexican wrestling is total, because in addition to having the ability to use the acrobatics practiced, one must know how to receive them and protect personal integrity. The fight has a high percentage in terms of fatalities, so it is considered a high-risk one, beyond its theatricality,

(PHOTO: CUARTOSCURO / Lourdes Grobet)

Recently the spirit of wrestling regained part of its popularity after the sensitive death of Lourdes Grobet Arguelles, photographer who directed much of the work through her lens to the immortalization of legendary ring heroes and that he died last Friday, July 15.

Lourdes Grobetwas a woman of “free spirit, fun and full”according to her children, who from her childhood became one of the most iconic plastic artists of the countrymainly related to the social reality of the popular class of the 20th century.

This is just one of the many chapters that wrestling hides, a historical sport with a long tradition in Mexico, a country that has had great exponents of the discipline over the years.

