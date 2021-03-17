Adrien Brody Cast as Pat Riley in HBO’s 1980s Lakers Series

Adrien Brody will play legendary basketball coach Pat Riley in HBO’s upcoming drama collection concerning the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s, Selection has realized.

The untitled collection was ordered at HBO in December 2019. It’s described as chronicling the skilled and private lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, certainly one of sports activities’ most revered and dominant dynasties, in what got here to be referred to as the Showtime Period.

Riley led the Lakers to 4 NBA championships and unprecedented superstardom. His iconic type, confidence, and fast-break offense outlined 80’s basketball and influenced popular culture at massive.

Brody gained the Academy Award for finest actor for his starring position in “The Pianist.” He will likely be seen in Wes Anderson’s new movie, “The French Dispatch,” Netflix’s “Blonde,” and the TV collection “Chapelwaite” for Epix. He not too long ago co-wrote, scored, produced, and starred in the motion movie “Clear.” He’s presently filming an untitled homicide thriller for Searchlight alongside Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell. His different characteristic credit embrace “Predators,” “King Kong,” “The Grand Budapest Lodge,” and “Midnight in Paris.”

Together with Brody, the present stars: John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr., Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Tamera Tomakili as Earletha ‘Cookie’ Kelly, and Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen.

The present is predicated on Jeff Pearlman’s non-fiction e-book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.” Max Borenstein serves as author and govt producer. Adam McKay directed the pilot and govt produces by means of Hyperobject Industries. Kevin Messick of Hyperobject may even govt produce together with Jason Shuman. Jim Hecht co-wrote the story and also will govt produce. Scott Stephens may even govt produce together with Rodney Barnes.