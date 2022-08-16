Adrien Broner canceled his next fight and caused concern in boxing: “I’m not willing to risk it inside a ring”

@adrienbroner

Everything was ready for this Saturday Adrien Broner get back in the ring after more than a year without doing it before his compatriot Omar Figueroa in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino of Hollywood (Florida), until the former WBC lightweight world champion himself announced his absence from the event.

The 33-year-old boxer justified his decision with a post on his social networks in which he assured that he would not fight as a result of his mental problems: “I’m sorry for all my fans, but my mental problems are a reality and I am not willing to risk it inside a ring ”.

“I have seen many people die playing with their boxing career And that is something I will not do. Pray for me”, added the boxer from Ohio who has a record of 34 wins (24 by KO) and only 4 losses (1 without decision).

“I love boxing. And it’s too much to not give it my all and I feel like I fell short before because my mind wasn’t 100% there and I’d be damned if I make that mistake again. I need to make some changes for the better instead of worrying about other people’s feelings and please them when in reality I have nothing to prove to anyone, “continued the American, ranked as one of the top ten boxers according to the magazine The Ring.

“I am a four-time world champion in four different weight classes. I will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. So I have to step back and get over this hurdle before I risk my life in the ring again.. I know that I am far from finished with the sport. See you soon,” Broner said.

On the other side, his now former opponent quickly came out to respond through the same social network: “¡Jodete Broner!”he exclaimed along with an official statement.

“As we well know, my fight against Broner was cancelled. What really bothers me is that he uses mental health as an excuse. I am not saying that he does not have mental problems because we all realize that, but that you use it as an excuse for being undisciplined, ”he shot.

“If it really is for mental health, please show us proof that you received professional care. You like to post everything on social media, why don’t you let us see your ‘recovery of mental health’?” asked the former World Boxing Council (WBC) lightweight champion.

“Fuck you Broner.. Just when I thought you couldn’t lower yourself any further.”sentenced Figueroa, who during the last training session open to the media prior to the fight assured that he was recently diagnosed with a mental disorder but that did not prevent him from getting into the ring to fight Broner.

Next Saturday Kazakh boxer Sergey Lipinets (16-2-1) will be the one to take Broner’s place on the company’s main card Showtime for the silver championship of the World Boxing Council of the super lightweight division.

