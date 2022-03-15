Ads even in Windows 11 Explorer: Microsoft continues its path of filling the entire system with promotions

There is an issue that unites the community in relation to the platforms and devices that we use in our day to day: we do not like ads. The warnings, recommendations, publicity, or suggestions, among many other forms that they can take, is something that does not usually convince anyone, and everything indicates that Microsoft wants to walk this swampy pathas it is testing ad insertion on Windows 11.

Microsoft is testing inserting hints and related messages in file explorera location that will surely piss off some people.

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

Ads in file explorer, one of the worst sites

This new feature is in the testing phase by users who have the latest build for insiders of the operating system. It was discovered by the user Florian on Twitter and confirmed by the Bleeping Computer medium, where through the tweet you can see a message with recommendations from Microsoft Editor and a link to learn more.

Some people will go mad if Microsoft starts adding ads in explorer. pic.twitter.com/rusnyrYyX2 – Florian (@ flobo09) March 12, 2022

As can be verified, the message appears just below the address bar, being somewhat unsubtle. And less subtle yet another of these ‘suggestions’, this time related to the use of OneDrive.

OneDrive ad on File Explorer pic.twitter.com/XZXcG0UNFl – Tero Alhonen💙💛 (@teroalhonen) October 13, 2016

Everything points to the company intends to use this feature to promote its products. Although it has been discovered recently, the negative response from users has already been verified.

Nothing new in the neighborhood

It is not the first time that we see this type of suggestions and announcements in the Microsoft operating system or services. WordPad also had its share of advertising through the menu bar, with suggestions for using the free online version of Office, and in Edge it’s common when trying to find a competitor’s browser in the Windows 10 search box.

While this can be found in the insider build, it is not guaranteed that it will end up arriving as part of a future update for everyone. Microsoft is tightening the screws with advertising, although it is likely that with the rapid reaction of users, the company will end up retracting.