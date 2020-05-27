Ads With LGBTQ People Promote Acceptance, Help Brands – Variety

Motion pictures, tv reveals, and adverts will help change attitudes about and erase prejudices in direction of the lesbian, homosexual, bisexual, transgender, and queer neighborhood.

That’s the large takeaway from a brand new research carried out by advocacy group GLAAD and Procter & Gamble, the world’s largest advertiser. It discovered that 48% of individuals grew to become extra accepting of homosexual and lesbian folks over the previous few years due to their illustration in media, and 76% mentioned they have been snug seeing LGBTQ characters in movies like “Love, Simon” and reveals like “Pose.”

Furthermore, 80% of these surveyed mentioned they’d change into extra supportive of equal rights for LGBTQ folks after being uncovered to them on tv or on the motion pictures. The survey was carried out on-line between Nov. 20 to Dec. 3, 2019, and polled greater than 2,000 non-LGBTQ American adults.

“The findings of this research ship a robust message to manufacturers and media shops that together with LGBTQ folks in adverts, movies, and TV is sweet for enterprise and good for the world,” mentioned GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a press release. “Through the COVID-19 pandemic, when media consumption is up and when media shops function lifelines for LGBTQ folks in isolation, firms ought to acknowledge that now’s the fitting time to develop the standard and amount of LGBTQ folks in promoting.”

Associated Tales

The ballot additionally discovered that 45% of respondents who had been uncovered to LGBTQ folks within the media say they’re extra accepting of bisexual folks over the previous few years, whereas 41% are extra accepting of non-binary folks, and 72% have been extra prone to be snug studying {that a} member of the family is LGBTQ. That shift in attitudes comes as extra folks report having LGBTQ folks of their social circles. Eighty six p.c of non-LGBTQ folks say that they know somebody who’s LGBTQ.

That transfer in direction of broader acceptance is manifested in different methods. Practically 80% of respondents who had been uncovered to LGBTQ folks within the media have been extra prone to be snug having a brand new LGBTQ household with youngsters transfer into their neighborhood, whereas roughly 70% of respondents have been extra prone to be snug beginning a dialog with an individual whose gender is unclear and 81% have been extra prone to chat with an individual whose sexual orientation is totally different than their very own.

Non-LGBTQ folks have been much more uncovered to lesbian, homosexual, bisexual, transgender, and queer folks on movie and tv than in promoting. Throughout the previous three months, 70% have been uncovered to members of the LGBTQ neighborhood in motion pictures and on the small display screen, whereas 52% noticed LGBTQ folks in commercials.

The Hallmark Channel might have made waves final 12 months for pulling TV adverts that includes similar intercourse {couples} (it later re-instated them beneath public strain). Regardless of the controversy, folks seemed favorably upon firms who included LGBTQ folks of their commercials. Some 86% of respondents consider it displays the corporate’s help of LGBTQ rights, whereas 85% of respondents consider it illustrates the corporate’s dedication to providing merchandise to all varieties of prospects. Some 75% of individuals have been snug with adverts that confirmed LGBTQ folks and 70% have been snug with seeing commercials with LGBTQ households with youngsters.

On a convention name with media on Wednesday, Ellis mentioned that the outcomes ought to embolden entrepreneurs and firms to focus on LGBTQ shoppers.

“This can be a permission slip for manufacturers to exit and embrace the LGBTQ neighborhood,” mentioned Ellis.