Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Charged With Multiple Sexual Assaults

To audiences far and vast, grownup movie star Ron Jeremy has been a legendary fixture in popular culture, along with his film profession in movies grownup and mainstream making him a close to family identify. That identify has now been invoked in connection to some severely heinous crimes, as Jeremy has been charged with a number of counts of sexual assault, spanning again to 6 years in the past.
Per an announcement by the Los Angeles County District Lawyer’s Workplace, the costs in query directed in opposition to Jeremy, whose precise identify is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, stem from a number of encounters the place he had reportedly pressured himself on victims between 2014 and 2017. Bail is being really helpful to be set at $6.6 million, and if convicted, Ron Jeremy may see a “most sentence of 90 years to life in state jail.”
In the mean time, this case has been filed for a warrant, whereas being listed as nonetheless below investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division. This isn’t the primary main case of this type introduced in opposition to Ron Jeremy, as again in 2018, the actor who has been seen in movies like Ghostbusters and The Boondock Saints was beforehand investigated upon claims of sexual battery. That investigation yielded no fees, however this most up-to-date volley of accusations apparently have sufficient weight for an arraignment to have taken place this afternoon.
Whereas his major declare to fame has been as a prolific grownup movie entertainer, Jeremy has dabbled not solely on the earth of movie, however he’s additionally been seen on tv. With appearances on exhibits like Chappelle’s Present, and even some actuality TV gigs on exhibits like The Surreal Life, the mid-aughts noticed Ron Jeremy making some strikes in the direction of larger fame. Offering additional touch upon this specific topic was Rolling Stone author EJ Dickson, the journalist who had beforehand shed some mild on earlier allegations of misconduct on the a part of Ron Jeremy. Sharing that unique article, Dickson responded to the information right now with the next:
The timing on this case is moderately fascinating, contemplating it was solely a few days in the past that each Ansel Elgort and Justin Bieber have each come below fireplace for alleged misconduct themselves. Although, within the case of Bieber, there have been precise receipts introduced into play to debunk a selected declare in opposition to his accuser. Whether or not there are additional investigations into these issues or not, the actual fact nonetheless stays that there are some tales coming to mild that may require the utmost consideration to dispel.
In Ron Jeremy’s case, it appears to be like like this may very well be a selected state of affairs the place authorized proceedings can be concerned, which may have some severe ramifications in the event that they pan out with a selected end result. When extra particulars break on this specific case, we right here at CinemaBlend will report again with updates as to the place issues stand.
